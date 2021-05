Fox News contributor Leo Terrell said Tuesday that the implementation of critical race theory in U.S. schools is "government-sponsored racism." LEO TERRELLl: I want to be very clear to the Fox viewers. The implementation of the critical race theory would be government-sponsored racism. You stated it already. It’s not grounded in fact. It is a lie. And yet I just heard that clip where the proponent of the critical race theory is lying about the implementation and truthfulness. It’s not grounded in fact. This country was not motivated to have a revolution based on slavery. That is a lie...