College to replace Battell with new first-year dorm

Battell hall, completed in 1955 and home to more than 250 first years each year, is known for its reputation as the most social first-year dorm, its bathtubs, and its ivy-covered facade. The residential hall, often considered a rite of passage by students, is also infamous for its outdated features and lack of lounges or study rooms. With this in mind, the administration plans to start construction on a new first-year dorm that will eventually replace Battell on the north side of Battell Beach, with plans to break ground as early as September.