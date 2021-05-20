newsbreak-logo
College to replace Battell with new first-year dorm

By Charlie Keohane
Middlebury Campus
Cover picture for the articleBattell hall, completed in 1955 and home to more than 250 first years each year, is known for its reputation as the most social first-year dorm, its bathtubs, and its ivy-covered facade. The residential hall, often considered a rite of passage by students, is also infamous for its outdated features and lack of lounges or study rooms. With this in mind, the administration plans to start construction on a new first-year dorm that will eventually replace Battell on the north side of Battell Beach, with plans to break ground as early as September.

