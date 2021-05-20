newsbreak-logo
TimeSplitters Sequel Development Kicking off Soon at Newly Reformed Free Radical Design

By Shubhankar Parijat
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been over a decade and a half since we got the last TimeSplitters game, but a return of the franchise has been on the cards for some time now. Holding company Embracer Group acquired the IP back in 2018, and a year later, the series’ co-creator and co-founder of original developer Free Radical Design Steve Ellis joined up to help plot the future of the series. Now, we have (somewhat) concrete news on what that’s going to look like.

#Timesplitters#Free Radical Design#Embracer Group#Dambuster Studios#Deep Silver
