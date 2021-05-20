TimeSplitters Sequel Development Kicking off Soon at Newly Reformed Free Radical Design

While most Rockstar games come with a healthy dose of social satire, graphically speaking, they're just about as grounded in reality as video games get. From the way that sunlight shines through characters' ear cartilage to each unique cliff face and blade of grass, Rockstar's game-changing "Red Dead Redemption 2" is widely considered to be one of the most realistic-looking games ever made. And while the graphical realism of Rockstar's previous game, "Grand Theft Auto 5," was considered groundbreaking at the time of its 2013 release, its graphics haven't really held up all that well — until now.