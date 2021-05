The U.S. Department of Transportation is taking additional steps to help states negatively affected by last week’s cybersecurity attack on the Colonial Pipeline Co. The DOT issued a news release on the night of Tuesday, May 11, announcing that it, along with the White House, determined that previous declarations of “major disaster” issued by the president in the past 120 days allow states covered by those declarations to use interstate highways in their state to transport overweight loads of gasoline and other fuels.