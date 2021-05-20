newsbreak-logo
Monster Hunter Digital Event Announced for May 26

By Shubhankar Parijat
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMonster Hunter Rise got its first major post-launch update last month, adding new monsters, new decorations, and much more to the game, and if Monster Hunter World was any indication, that’s just the beginning of what Capcom has planned for the game. Update 3.0 is coming as well, and we’ll be getting details on it soon enough.

