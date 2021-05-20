newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

26MY LEGAL NOTICE The B...

Ashtabula Star Beacon
 19 hours ago

The Board of Trumbull Township Trustees will hold a Special Meeting on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Trumbull Township Administration Building, 2443 State Route 534, Geneva, Ohio to review sealed bids received for the paving contract for the Hoffman Road OPWC Issue 2 project, and any business that may come before the Board.

marketplace.starbeacon.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Trustees#State Route 534#26my Legal Notice#Review#Officer#Hoffman Road#Geneva#Ashtabula
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Hidalgo County, TXprogresstimes.net

Public Notice- Notice to Creditors

On the 18th day of June, 2018, Letters of Administration upon the Estate of Sylvia Guerra, Deceased, were issued to Jaime Guerra, Dependent Administrator by the Probate Court #3 of Hidalgo County, Texas, in cause number P-36,365 pending upon the docket of said Court. All persons having claims against said...
Rockdale County, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

TO BE PUBLISHED SUNDAY, MAY 9 LEGAL NOTICE OF ZONING

TO BE PUBLISHED SUNDAY, MAY 9 LEGAL NOTICE OF ZONING Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 36-66-4 and Chapter 238 of the Rockdale County Code of Ordinances, notice is hereby given that the Rockdale County Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 7:00 PM at the Rockdale County Auditorium, 903 N Main St NW, Conyers, GA, 30012 and VIRTUALLY at https://www.facebook.com/RockdaleGov on the below variance requests from The Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) of Rockdale County, GA: Variance Case #2021-03: A variance request from Sec. 206-8(e)(3) to permit the construction of multiple buildings with up to 8 units in a single building, which is an increase of 2 units over the maximum of 6 units in a single building for property located at 2021 SE Old Covington Hwy and 0 Salem Industrial Pkwy SE, Conyers, 30013, by DRH Properties, LLC, for the purpose of a multi-family development. The property is currently zoned RM (Residential Multi-Family) with conditions, including a maximum of 153 units. Said property consists of 14.826 acres and is described as lying and being in Land Lot 246 & 247 of the 10th District of Rockdale County, GA with Tax Parcel #s 0740040003 and 073001001A. Variance Case #2021-04: A variance request from Sec. 332-1(b) to permit the construction of a 6th residence at 0 Millstream Ln SW fka 4320 HWY 138 SW, Stockbridge, 30281, with access on a private street parcel with 16-foot total pavement width, which is a decrease of 6-feet from the minimum required 22-foot total pavement width by Smith, Welch, Webb & White, LLC for Thomas V. and Evelyn B. Jackson. The property is currently zoned AR (Agricultural-Residential). Said property consists of 4.82 acres and is described as lying and being in Land Lot 153 of the 11th District of Rockdale County, GA with Tax Parcel #008001005C. All interested parties are invited to attend. At the public hearing, time will be given for those in attendance to speak in favor of or in opposition to these requests. All speakers are required to register prior to the start of the public hearings. Copies of the application, the Rockdale County UDO, and more information are available for public inspection during regular business hours at the Rockdale County Planning & Development Department, which is located at 958 Milstead Ave NE, Conyers, GA or by calling 770.278.7100 or emailing planning@rockdalecountyga.gov. 934-35413 5/9/2021.
Fairhaven, MAfairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice Fairhaven Planning Board

Notice is hereby given that the Fairhaven Planning Board will conduct a Public Hearing at 6:30 P.M. on Tuesday May 25, 2021, in Fairhaven on SP 2021-02: Crow Island Special Events Center. The Planning Board Meeting and public hearing will be conducted remotely for the public and will be televised live on Fairhaven TV Channel 18 and fairhaventv.com.
Johnson County, TXCleburne Times-Review

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notic...

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of RAMONA RUNYON, Deceased were issued on March 8, 2021 in Docket No. CC-P202024028 pending in the County Court of Johnson County, Texas, to THOMAS JONATHAN RUNYON. The residence of the Independent Administrator is 18016 Crimson Apple...
Centre County, PAClearfield Progress

LEGAL NOTICE The Voting Accessibility for the Elderly and Handicapped

The Voting Accessibility for the Elderly and Handicapped Act (Public Law 98-435) was enacted by the United States Congress for the purpose of “improving access for handicapped and elderly individuals to registration facilities and polling places for Federal elections. In conjunction with the Act, the Centre County Board of Elections...
Pharmaceuticalswmcactionnews5.com

Proposal to legalize marijuana hits snag due to delayed public notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A publishing error will delay a new proposal to make smoking marijuana in Mississippi legal wherever cigarette smoking is allowed. Initiative 77 would let voters decide whether to legalize cultivation, possession, and use of marijuana. It would also authorize a 7% sales tax on the products...
Politicsledyardct.org

LEGAL NOTICE TOWN OF LEDYARD-NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Town Council will conduct a Virtual (Video Conference) Public Hearing on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. to receive comments/recommendations regarding a proposed: “An Ordinance of the Town of Ledyard Authorizing the Iglesia Fuente De Salvacion Misionera Inc. to Receive Tax Exempt Status as of the Date of Purchase of Real Property” Interested persons may submit written communications to: towncouncil@ledyardct.org.Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone. The Remote Meeting Participation Information for the Video Conference and Draft Ordinance will be provided on the Town’s website at www.ledyardct.org. located under the Agendas & Minutes tab. Dated at Ledyard, Connecticut this 17th day of May, 2021. For the Ledyard Town Council s/s Linda C. Davis, Chairman.
Oregon Statetillamookcountypioneer.net

LEGAL NOTICE: ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL OF TILLAMOOK COUNTY – NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING MAY 18th

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Economic Development Council of Tillamook County, Tillamook County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, will be held at Via Zoom. The EDC is located at 4506 Third Street, Tillamook, Oregon. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 via Zoom at 11:30 am.
Law EnforcementStamford Advocate

Datum Sponsors National Police Week

YORK, Pa. (PRWEB) May 10, 2021. Datum Storage Solution is proud to announce its support of the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) as a 2021 National Police Week sponsor. The national event, established in 1962 by President Kennedy and Congress, allows the community to gather in honor of those who gave their lives in the line of duty.
EconomyHouston Chronicle

Community Unit School District 300 Joins Community of Local Buyers with the Illinois Purchasing Group

ALGONQUIN, Ill. (PRWEB) May 06, 2021. Today, Community Unit School District 300 announces it has joined the Illinois Purchasing Group, a regional purchasing community by BidNet. Local government agencies throughout Illinois utilize the purchasing group for bid and vendor management. Community Unit School District 300 invites all potential vendors to register online with the Illinois Purchasing Group to access its upcoming solicitations by visiting http://www.bidnetdirect.com/illinois.
PoliticsGrand Island Independent

Central Nebraska Drug Court coordinator resigns after six years

Todd Rosno has resigned as Central Nebraska Drug Court coordinator. In a letter dated April 27 to the CNDC board, Rosno announced his resignation would be effective May 10. He has served as Drug Court coordinator since February 2015. “It is evident that I am a distraction to the board...
Law Enforcementlovelandoh.gov

LPD Named ‘Agency of the Month’ for Community Policing Efforts

The Loveland Police Department (LPD) was named the May 2021 “Agency of the Month” in the “Sharing Ohio’s Best” program for its community policing efforts. In 2018, the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP) and the Law Enforcement Foundation (LEF) formed a committee that started the “Sharing Ohio’s Best” program to help bring awareness to agencies that promote positive policing.
Seneca County, NYFinger Lakes Times

LOOKING BACK: Seneca County men among last to serve in Civil War

The 21st New York Cavalry has the distinction of being the very last volunteer regiment to be mustered out of active federal service on Aug. 31, 1866, long after the Civil War ended in April 1865. The regiment was raised in mid-1863 by experienced officers, with most of the roughly 1,600 men coming from the vicinities of Troy, Rochester and Ithaca, but at least half a dozen came from Seneca County.
PoliticsPosted by
Newport Buzz

Women In Government names Rep. Ruggiero state director

Women In Government, a national non-profit, non-partisan organization of women state legislators, has named Rep. Deborah Ruggiero a state director in Rhode Island. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Women In Government provides leadership opportunities, expert forums, and educational resources to address and resolve complex public policy issues to all women state legislators across the country.