Spring Floral Inspiration at the Chapel Where the Biebers Were Married

Most of our 36 readers are probably aware that I built my dream house from nothing but a pile of dirt when I was still married. I put an insane amounts of hours, attention to every tiny detail and thought it through and through again so that it would function just right for my family, businesses and kid’s needs. When we decided our marriage was going to be moving into a coparenting friendship and that one of us would have to move out, I was nominated. To my delight, the ceiling wallpaper in the formal living room had not yet been installed. Like a mean scorned woman looking for bone chilling revenge, I ruthlessly confiscated the three rolls of wallpaper and took it with me to be used somewhere else someday. Every man would be furious that the feminine wallpaper would no longer be going on the ceiling I’m sure.