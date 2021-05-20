newsbreak-logo
Spring Floral Inspiration at the Chapel Where the Biebers Were Married

weddingsparrow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComments (0) — You might recognize theMontage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina as the Bieber's famously got hitched there a couple years ago - so it's no surprise we consider it one of the most breathtaking and romantic wedding venues in the country. This floral crown by On a Limb Florals creates a bridal look that truly reflects the elegance and charm of the South. From the feather gowns to the black and gold details in the stationery - the results couldn't have been more amazing. All photographed on film by our Fine Art Curation member Bonphotage...

