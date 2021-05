Ford will look to build more on its American heritage with its future European line-up, according to the firm’s European boss. The company is the only mainstream American-owned manufacturer still operating in the European market, and European boss Stuart Rowley said that gave it a point of differentiation from rivals. Major rival GM quit the UK market after selling Vauxhall. US brand Jeep does sell vehicles in the UK, but it only has a limited range of off-roaders and is now part of the Dutch-based Italian-French Stellantis group.