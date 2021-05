Glastonbury Festival’s Emily Eavis has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of HAIM rehearsing for their Live At Worthy Farm set this Saturday (May 22). The band will join Coldplay, Wolf Alice, Kano, IDLES, Michael Kiwanuka and other acts for Glastonbury’s livestreamed mini festival, which will take viewers on a “five-hour journey through all of those spots that you know from Worthy Farm”. Glastonbury Festival was cancelled for the second year running earlier in 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.