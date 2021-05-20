newsbreak-logo
Nyack People & Places: Sylvan Grove – A Long Lost Pastoral Park

By Mike Hays
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe aroma of a clambake permeated a grove of trees near the Northwest corner of Rockland Lake in 1874 as some 500 people gathered for the Rockland County Farmers’ Picnic at Sylvan Grove. A 60′ long table boasted a cornucopia of melons, crackers, corn, potatoes, and 20 kegs of clams. The Sicilian Brass, a band from Verplanck’s Point, played in the afternoon. People swam and boated. Revelers danced until midnight on the dance platform. Such was the first event at Sylvan Grove, an 11-acre picnic and amusement park, with facilities for picnicking, dining, playing baseball, fishing, boating, swimming, stables, and amusement rides. Sylvan Grove was the local prototype for the resorts, hotels, bungalows, restaurants, and dance halls that would later populate in and around what would later become Rockland Lake State Park. In the early days before 9W, a stagecoach helped carry people from Nyack along the round-about, S-shaped road over Hook Mountain and through the village of Rockland Lake down to Sylvan Grove.

