Distinct place cell dynamics in CA1 and CA3 encode experience in new environments

By Can Dong, Antoine D. Madar, Mark E. J. Sheffield
Nature.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen exploring new environments animals form spatial memories that are updated with experience and retrieved upon re-exposure to the same environment. The hippocampus is thought to support these memory processes, but how this is achieved by different subnetworks such as CA1 and CA3 remains unclear. To understand how hippocampal spatial representations emerge and evolve during familiarization, we performed 2-photon calcium imaging in mice running in new virtual environments and compared the trial-to-trial dynamics of place cells in CA1 and CA3 over days. We find that place fields in CA1 emerge rapidly but tend to shift backwards from trial-to-trial and remap upon re-exposure to the environment a day later. In contrast, place fields in CA3 emerge gradually but show more stable trial-to-trial and day-to-day dynamics. These results reflect different roles in CA1 and CA3 in spatial memory processing during familiarization to new environments and constrain the potential mechanisms that support them.

ScienceNature.com

Allele-specific DNA methylation maps in monozygotic twins discordant for psychiatric disorders reveal that disease-associated switching at the EIPR1 regulatory loci modulates neural function

The non-Mendelian features of phenotypic variations within monozygotic twins are likely complicated by environmental modifiers of genetic effects that have yet to be elucidated. Here, we performed methylome and genome analyses of blood DNA from psychiatric disorder-discordant monozygotic twins to study how allele-specific methylation (ASM) mediates phenotypic variations. We identified that thousands of genetic variants with ASM imbalances exhibit phenotypic variation-associated switching at regulatory loci. These ASMs have plausible causal associations with psychiatric disorders through effects on interactions between transcription factors, DNA methylations, and other epigenomic markers and then contribute to dysregulated gene expression, which eventually increases disease susceptibility. Moreover, we also experimentally validated the model that the rs4854158 alternative C allele at an ASM switching regulatory locus of EIPR1 encoding endosome-associated recycling protein-interacting protein 1, is associated with demethylation and higher RNA expression and shows lower TF binding affinities in unaffected controls. An epigenetic ASM switching induces C allele hypermethylation and then recruits repressive Polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2), reinforces trimethylation of lysine 27 on histone 3 and inhibits its transcriptional activity, thus leading to downregulation of EIPR1 in schizophrenia. Moreover, disruption of rs4854158 induces gain of EIPR1 function and promotes neural development and vesicle trafficking. Our study provides a powerful framework for identifying regulatory risk variants and contributes to our understanding of the interplay between genetic and epigenetic variants in mediating psychiatric disorder susceptibility.
GoogleNature.com

Direct contribution of skeletal muscle mesenchymal progenitors to bone repair

Bone regenerates by activation of tissue resident stem/progenitor cells, formation of a fibrous callus followed by deposition of cartilage and bone matrices. Here, we show that mesenchymal progenitors residing in skeletal muscle adjacent to bone mediate the initial fibrotic response to bone injury and also participate in cartilage and bone formation. Combined lineage and single-cell RNA sequencing analyses reveal that skeletal muscle mesenchymal progenitors adopt a fibrogenic fate before they engage in chondrogenesis after fracture. In polytrauma, where bone and skeletal muscle are injured, skeletal muscle mesenchymal progenitors exhibit altered fibrogenesis and chondrogenesis. This leads to impaired bone healing, which is due to accumulation of fibrotic tissue originating from skeletal muscle and can be corrected by the anti-fibrotic agent Imatinib. These results elucidate the central role of skeletal muscle in bone regeneration and provide evidence that skeletal muscle can be targeted to prevent persistent callus fibrosis and improve bone healing after musculoskeletal trauma.
HealthNature.com

Distinct functions of CAR-T cells possessing a dectin-1 intracellular signaling domain

Chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy has demonstrated remarkable efficacies in treating hematopoietic malignancies, but not in the solid tumors. Incorporating costimulatory signaling domains, such as ICOS or 4-1BB, can positively influence CAR-T cell functions and then the immune responses. These CAR-engineered T cells have showed their enhanced persistence and effector functions with improved antitumor activities, and provided a new approach for the treatment of solid tumors. Here, we designed novel 2nd generation CARs with a costimulatory signaling molecule, dectin-1. The impacts of dectin-1 signaling domain on CAR-T cells were evaluated in vitro and in vivo. Our data show that in vitro cytokine secretions by HER2 or CD19 specific CAR-T cells increase significantly via incorporating this dectin-1 signaling domain. Additional properties of these novel CAR-T cells are affected by this costimulatory domain. Compared with a popular reference (i.e., anti-HER2 CAR-T cells with 4-1BB), in vitro T cell functions and in vivo antitumor activity of the dectin-1 engineered CAR-T cells are similar to the 4-1BB based, and both are discrete to the mock T cells. Furthermore, we found that the CAR-T cells with dectin-1 show distinct phenotype and exhaustion marker expression. These collective results suggest that the incorporation of this new signaling domain, dectin-1, into the CARs may provide the clinical potential of the CAR-T cells through this signaling domain in treating solid tumors.
CancerNature.com

Dynamic regulation of innate lymphoid cells in the mucosal immune system

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The mucosal immune system is considered a local immune system, a term that implies regional restriction. Mucosal tissues are continually exposed to a wide range of antigens. The regulation of mucosal immune cells is tightly associated with the progression of mucosal diseases. Innate lymphoid cells (ILCs) are abundant in mucosal barriers and serve as first-line defenses against pathogens. The subtype changes and translocation of ILCs are accompanied by the pathologic processes of mucosal diseases. Here, we review the plasticity and circulation of ILCs in the mucosal immune system under physiological and pathological conditions. We also discuss the signaling pathways involved in dynamic ILC changes and the related targets in mucosal diseases.
ScienceNature.com

The effects of beta-cell mass and function, intercellular coupling, and islet synchrony on \({\text {Ca}}^{2+}\) dynamics

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a challenging metabolic disorder characterized by a substantial loss of \(\beta \)-cell mass and alteration of \(\beta \)-cell function in the islets of Langerhans, disrupting insulin secretion and glucose homeostasis. The mechanisms for deficiency in \(\beta \)-cell mass and function during the hyperglycemia development and T2D pathogenesis are complex. To study the relative contribution of \(\beta \)-cell mass to \(\beta \)-cell function in T2D, we make use of a comprehensive electrophysiological model of human \(\beta \)-cell clusters. We find that defect in \(\beta \)-cell mass causes a functional decline in single \(\beta \)-cell, impairment in intra-islet synchrony, and changes in the form of oscillatory patterns of membrane potential and intracellular \({\text {Ca}}^{2+}\) concentration, which can lead to changes in insulin secretion dynamics and in insulin levels. The model demonstrates a good correspondence between suppression of synchronizing electrical activity and published experimental measurements. We then compare the role of gap junction-mediated electrical coupling with both \(\beta \)-cell synchronization and metabolic coupling in the behavior of \({\text {Ca}}^{2+}\) concentration dynamics within human islets. Our results indicate that inter-\(\beta \)-cellular electrical coupling depicts a more important factor in shaping the physiological regulation of islet function and in human T2D. We further predict that varying the whole-cell conductance of delayed rectifier \(\text {K}^{+}\) channels modifies oscillatory activity patterns of \(\beta \)-cell population lacking intercellular coupling, which significantly affect \({\text {Ca}}^{2+}\) concentration and insulin secretion.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Complex Shapes of Photons for Fast Photonic Quantum Computations and Safe Data Transfer

Researchers at Tampere University Photonics Laboratory have demonstrated how two interfering photons can bunch into various shapes. These complex shapes are beneficial for quantum technologies, such as performing fast photonic quantum computations and safe data transfer. The method opens new possibilities also for creating enhanced measurement and sensing techniques. As...
ScienceNature.com

Dynamic adult tracheal plasticity drives stem cell adaptation to changes in intestinal homeostasis in Drosophila

Coordination of stem cell function by local and niche-derived signals is essential to preserve adult tissue homeostasis and organismal health. The vasculature is a prominent component of multiple stem cell niches. However, its role in adult intestinal homeostasis remains largely understudied. Here we uncover a previously unrecognised crosstalk between adult intestinal stem cells in Drosophila and the vasculature-like tracheal system, which is essential for intestinal regeneration. Following damage to the intestinal epithelium, gut-derived reactive oxygen species activate tracheal HIF-1α and bidirectional FGF/FGFR signalling, leading to reversible remodelling of gut-associated terminal tracheal cells and intestinal stem cell proliferation following damage. Unexpectedly, reactive oxygen species-induced adult tracheal plasticity involves downregulation of the tracheal specification factor trachealess (trh) and upregulation of IGF2 messenger RNA-binding protein (IGF2BP2/Imp). Our results reveal an intestine–vasculature inter-organ communication programme that is essential to adapt the stem cell response to the proliferative demands of the intestinal epithelium.
ScienceAzom.com

A Look at Elemental Analysis of Glass in Research Applications

Glass can be constructed from a myriad of different chemical compositions. These different combinations of chemical components impact the chemical, electrical, mechanical, optical, and thermal properties of the final glass product. Elemental analysis can uncover these chemical compositions, which is useful to a wide range of scientific applications, including helping glass manufacturers establish better methods of conducting quality control, benchmarking, diagnosing production, and material verification. The elemental analysis of glass is also heavily relied upon in research. It is allowing scientists to develop new forensic techniques to enable glass left at crime scenes to act as pieces of key evidence, while it is also furthering our knowledge on the environmental impact of glass production. Here, we discuss the elemental analysis of glass within these research applications.
CancerPhys.org

Distinct cell-to-cell communication processes controlled differently

Cells talk to each other to coordinate nutrition, waste removal, energy use, and, in some cases, disease progression. The cells that line the surfaces of organs or specific tissues, called epithelial cells, appear to speak two different languages—one for either side of the cell, according to a new study by researchers based in Japan.
ChemistryNature.com

Electrode-induced impurities in tin halide perovskite solar cell material CsSnBr from first principles

All-inorganic lead-free CsSnBr3 is attractive for applications in solar cells due to its nontoxicity and stability, but the device performance to date has been poor. Besides the intrinsic properties, impurities induced from electrodes may significantly influence the device performance. Here, we systematically studied the stability, transition energy levels, and diffusion of impurities from the most commonly used electrodes (Au, Ag, Cu, graphite, and graphene) in CsSnBr3 based on density functional theory calculations. Our results reveal that, whereas graphite and graphene electrodes exhibit negligible influence on CsSnBr3 due to the relatively high formation energies for carbon impurities in CsSnBr3, atoms from the metal electrodes can effectively diffuse into CsSnBr3 along interstice and form electrically active impurities in CsSnBr3. In this case, a significant amount of donor interstitial impurities, such as \(Ag_i^ +\), \(Cu_i^ +\), and \(Au_i^ +\), will be formed under p-type conditions, whereas the Sn-site substitutional acceptor impurities, namely \(Au_{Sn}^{2 - }\), \(Ag_{Sn}^{2 - }\), and \(Cu_{Sn}^{2 - }\), are the dominant impurities, especially under n-type conditions. In particular, except for \(Au_i^ +\), all these major impurities from the metal electrodes act as nonradiative recombination centers in CsSnBr3 and significantly degrade the device performance. Our work highlights the distinct behaviors of the electrode impurities in CsSnBr3 and their influence on the related devices and provides valuable information for identifying suitable electrodes for optoelectronic applications.
ScienceNature.com

atpD gene sequencing, multidrug resistance traits, virulence-determinants, and antimicrobial resistance genes of emerging XDR and MDR-Proteus mirabilis

Proteus mirabilis is a common opportunistic pathogen causing severe illness in humans and animals. To determine the prevalence, antibiogram, biofilm-formation, screening of virulence, and antimicrobial resistance genes in P. mirabilis isolates from ducks; 240 samples were obtained from apparently healthy and diseased ducks from private farms in Port-Said Province, Egypt. The collected samples were examined bacteriologically, and then the recovered isolates were tested for atpD gene sequencing, antimicrobial susceptibility, biofilm-formation, PCR detection of virulence, and antimicrobial resistance genes. The prevalence of P. mirabilis in the examined samples was 14.6% (35/240). The identification of the recovered isolates was confirmed by the atpD gene sequencing, where the tested isolates shared a common ancestor. Besides, 94.3% of P. mirabilis isolates were biofilm producers. The recovered isolates were resistant to penicillins, sulfonamides, β-Lactam-β-lactamase-inhibitor-combinations, tetracyclines, cephalosporins, macrolides, and quinolones. Using PCR, the retrieved strains harbored atpD, ureC, rsbA, and zapA virulence genes with a prevalence of 100%, 100%, 94.3%, and 91.4%, respectively. Moreover, 31.4% (11/35) of the recovered strains were XDR to 8 antimicrobial classes that harbored blaTEM, blaOXA-1, blaCTX-M, tetA, and sul1 genes. Besides, 22.8% (8/35) of the tested strains were MDR to 3 antimicrobial classes and possessed blaTEM, tetA, and sul1genes. Furthermore, 17.1% (6/35) of the tested strains were MDR to 7 antimicrobial classes and harbored blaTEM, blaOXA-1, blaCTX-M, tetA, and sul1 genes. Alarmingly, three strains were carbapenem-resistant that exhibited PDR to all the tested 10 antimicrobial classes and shared blaTEM, blaOXA-1, blaCTX-M, tetA, and sul1 genes. Of them, two strains harbored the blaNDM-1 gene, and one strain carried the blaKPC gene. In brief, to the best of our knowledge, this is the first study demonstrating the emergence of XDR and MDR-P.mirabilis in ducks. Norfloxacin exhibited promising antibacterial activity against the recovered XDR and MDR-P. mirabilis. The emergence of PDR, XDR, and MDR-strains constitutes a threat alarm that indicates the complicated treatment of the infections caused by these superbugs.
TechnologyNature.com

Ultralow contact resistance between semimetal and monolayer semiconductors

Advanced beyond-silicon electronic technology requires both channel materials and also ultralow-resistance contacts to be discovered1,2. Atomically thin two-dimensional semiconductors have great potential for realizing high-performance electronic devices1,3. However, owing to metal-induced gap states (MIGS)4,5,6,7, energy barriers at the metal–semiconductor interface—which fundamentally lead to high contact resistance and poor current-delivery capability—have constrained the improvement of two-dimensional semiconductor transistors so far2,8,9. Here we report ohmic contact between semimetallic bismuth and semiconducting monolayer transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs) where the MIGS are sufficiently suppressed and degenerate states in the TMD are spontaneously formed in contact with bismuth. Through this approach, we achieve zero Schottky barrier height, a contact resistance of 123 ohm micrometres and an on-state current density of 1,135 microamps per micrometre on monolayer MoS2; these two values are, to the best of our knowledge, the lowest and highest yet recorded, respectively. We also demonstrate that excellent ohmic contacts can be formed on various monolayer semiconductors, including MoS2, WS2 and WSe2. Our reported contact resistances are a substantial improvement for two-dimensional semiconductors, and approach the quantum limit. This technology unveils the potential of high-performance monolayer transistors that are on par with state-of-the-art three-dimensional semiconductors, enabling further device downscaling and extending Moore’s law.
ScienceNature.com

Revealing the activation mechanism of autoinhibited RalF by integrated simulation and experimental approaches

RalF is an Arf GEF from Legionella pneumophilia, the bacterium that causes severe pneumonia. In its crystal structure, RalF is in the autoinhibited form. A large-scale domain motion is expected to lift the autoinhibition, the mechanism of which is still unknown. Since RalF is activated in the presence of the membrane, its active structure and the structure of the RalF-Arf1 complex could not have been determined experimentally. On the simulation side, it has been proven that classical Molecular Dynamics (MD) alone is not efficient enough to map motions of such amplitude and determine the active conformation of RalF. In this article, using Molecular Dynamics with excited Normal Modes (MDeNM) combined with previous experimental findings we were able to determine the active RalF structure and the structure of the RalF-Arf1 complex in the presence of the membrane, bridging the gap between experiments and simulation.
ScienceNature.com

Learning on knowledge graph dynamics provides an early warning of impactful research

The scientific ecosystem relies on citation-based metrics that provide only imperfect, inconsistent and easily manipulated measures of research quality. Here we describe DELPHI (Dynamic Early-warning by Learning to Predict High Impact), a framework that provides an early-warning signal for ‘impactful’ research by autonomously learning high-dimensional relationships among features calculated across time from the scientific literature. We prototype this framework and deduce its performance and scaling properties on time-structured publication graphs from 1980 to 2019 drawn from 42 biotechnology-related journals, including over 7.8 million individual nodes, 201 million relationships and 3.8 billion calculated metrics. We demonstrate the framework’s performance by correctly identifying 19/20 seminal biotechnologies from 1980 to 2014 via a blinded retrospective study and provide 50 research papers from 2018 that DELPHI predicts will be in the top 5% of time-rescaled node centrality in the future. We propose DELPHI as a tool to aid in the construction of diversified, impact-optimized funding portfolios.
PhysicsNature.com

Femtosecond control of phonon dynamics near a magnetic order critical point

The spin-phonon interaction in spin density wave (SDW) systems often determines the free energy landscape that drives the evolution of the system. When a passing energy flux, such as photoexcitation, drives a crystalline system far from equilibrium, the resulting lattice displacement generates transient vibrational states. Manipulating intermediate vibrational states in the vicinity of the critical point, where the SDW order parameter changes dramatically, would then allow dynamical control over functional properties. Here we combine double photoexcitation with an X-ray free-electron laser (XFEL) probe to control and detect the lifetime and magnitude of the intermediate vibrational state near the critical point of the SDW in chromium. We apply Landau theory to identify the mechanism of control as a repeated partial quench and sub picosecond recovery of the SDW. Our results showcase the capabilities to influence and monitor quantum states by combining multiple optical photoexcitations with an XFEL probe. They open new avenues for manipulating and researching the behaviour of photoexcited states in charge and spin order systems near the critical point.
ScienceNature.com

A morphological analysis of activity-dependent myelination and myelin injury in transitional oligodendrocytes

Neuronal activity is established as a driver of oligodendrocyte (OL) differentiation and myelination. The concept of activity-dependent myelin plasticity, and its role in cognition and disease, is gaining support. Methods capable of resolving changes in the morphology of individual myelinating OL would advance our understanding of myelin plasticity and injury, thus we adapted a labelling approach involving Semliki Forest Virus (SFV) vectors to resolve and quantify the 3-D structure of OL processes and internodes in cerebellar slice cultures. We first demonstrate the utility of the approach by studying changes in OL morphology after complement-mediated injury. SFV vectors injected into cerebellar white matter labelled transitional OL (TOL), whose characteristic mixture of myelinating and non-myelinating processes exhibited significant degeneration after complement injury. The method was also capable of resolving finer changes in morphology related to neuronal activity. Prolonged suppression of neuronal activity, which reduced myelination, selectively decreased the length of putative internodes, and the proportion of process branches that supported them, while leaving other features of process morphology unaltered. Overall this work provides novel information on the morphology of TOL, and their response to conditions that alter circuit function or induce demyelination.
ComputersNature.com

Anomalous resistive switching in memristors based on two-dimensional palladium diselenide using heterophase grain boundaries

The implementation of memristive synapses in neuromorphic computing is hindered by the limited reproducibility and high energy consumption of the switching behaviour of the devices. Typical filament-type memristors suffer, in particular, from temporal and spatial variation in the set voltage and resistance states due to stochastic filament formation. Here, we report memristors based on two-dimensional pentagonal palladium diselenide (PdSe2) that can exhibit anomalous resistive switching behaviour with two interchangeable reset modes: total reset and quasi-reset. Heterophase grain boundaries are formed in the PdSe2 via local phase transitions induced by electron-beam irradiation, which leads to residual filaments along the grain boundaries that can guide the formation of conductive filaments. When operated in the quasi-reset mode, the memristors show a sixfold improvement in switching variation compared with devices operating in the total-reset mode, as well as a low set voltage (0.6 V), long retention times and programmable multilevel resistance states. We also show that the devices can emulate synaptic plasticity and that multipattern memorization can be implemented using a crossbar array architecture.
ScienceNature.com

Concurrent X chromosome inactivation and upregulation during non-human primate preimplantation development revealed by single-cell RNA-sequencing

In mammals, dosage compensation of X-linked gene expression between males and females is achieved by inactivation of a single X chromosome in females, while upregulation of the single active X in males and females leads to X:autosome dosage balance. Studies in human embryos revealed that random X chromosome inactivation starts at the preimplantation stage and is not complete by day 12 of development. Alternatively, others proposed that dosage compensation in human preimplantation embryos is achieved by dampening expression from the two X chromosomes in females. Here, we characterize X-linked dosage compensation in another primate, the marmoset (Callithrix jacchus). Analyzing scRNA-seq data from preimplantation embryos, we detected upregulation of XIST at the morula stage, where female embryos presented a significantly higher expression of XIST than males. Moreover, we show an increase of X-linked monoallelically expressed genes in female embryos between the morula and late blastocyst stages, indicative of XCI. Nevertheless, dosage compensation was not achieved by the late blastocyst stage. Finally, we show that X:autosome dosage compensation is achieved at the 8-cell stage, and demonstrate that X chromosome dampening in females does not take place in the marmoset. Our work contributes to the elucidation of primate X-linked dosage compensation.
ChemistryPhys.org

Self-organization of nanoparticles and molecules in periodic Liesegang-type structures

Chemical organization in reaction-diffusion systems offer a strategy to generate materials with ordered morphologies and architecture. Periodic structures can be formed using molecules or nanoparticles. An emerging frontier in materials science aims to combine nanoparticles and molecules. In a new report on Science Advances, Amanda J. Ackroyd and a team of scientists in chemistry, physics and nanomaterials in Canada, Hungary and the U.S. noted how solvent evaporation from a suspension of cellulose nanocrystals (CNCs) and L-(+)-tartaric acid [abbreviated L-(+)-TA] caused the phase separation of precipitation to result in the rhythmic alteration of CNC-rich, L-(+)-TA rings. The CNC-rich regions maintained a cholesteric structure, while the L-(+)-TA-rich bands formed via radially elongated bundles to expand the knowledge of self-organizing reaction-diffusion systems and offer a strategy to design self-organizing materials.