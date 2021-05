Jn 20:19-23 Or Jn 15:26-27; 16:12-15 In the Holy Spirit, God dwells not just among us but within us. Known as the Wonderful Counselor, Advocate, and Paraclete, which literally means, “he who is called to one’s side” (CCC 692). The Holy Spirit fulfills the Lord’s promise to “never forsake you or abandon you” (Hebrews 13:5). The Spirit of Truth, with us, forever. The one of whom Jesus said, “it is better for you that I go,” (John 16:7) because he will come, the one from whom we receive consolation, guidance, and who teaches us everything.