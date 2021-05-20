newsbreak-logo
Perseverance is necessary for prayer, pope says

 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThose who overcome distractions or obstacles when praying learn the value of perseverance in times of trial, Pope Francis said. “True progress in spiritual life does not consist in multiplying ecstasies, but in being able to persevere in difficult times,” the pope said May 19 during his weekly general audience.

