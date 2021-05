This weekend my husband and I got into a fight. I started it. I made a comment about how I made dinner and cleaned up the kitchen and still had to get the kids to straighten up the living room. He felt like I was saying he does not do anything to help, got defensive and pointed out he is managing the kids’ virtual school during the day and his job (which I know is a lot). The tension and stress between us dragged onto the next day where he made a snarky comment about the sink overflowing and how I was probably going to make him take care of it. Later that afternoon he took care of the sink without saying anything and without me asking, and we both ventured to separate rooms to watch TV and cool off.