TALLAHASSEE -- It appears that Doak Campbell Stadium will be open for full-capacity seating when Florida State plays football this fall. The university has recently favored opening up sporting events for full crowds for the upcoming athletic year, including football games. On Wednesday, that idea took a step towards becoming a reality as the State University System of Florida announced plans to return to “pre-COVID capacity by the 2021-22 academic year and return to pre-COVID operations.”