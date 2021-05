Back in 2019 young freshman Rylie Troy got the nickname “Soldi”, for the clutch catches she made in left field saving some key ball games. Soldi means “money” in Italian and Ry Ry was absolutely “money” on the evening. She struck out 15 batters including 13 in the first 5 innings with the only other two outs in that stretch being bunt attempts. Now I’d like to give a pat on the back of the pitcher caller but the same pitch was called on each of the 112 pitches Miss Troy threw on the evening, at different locations. She was absolutely dominating her locations with movement. The bigger the stage – the bigger the performance from Soldi. In striking out the last two batters in the game for the 6-3 win in the sectional round, it marked the 6 straight season played (no season last year) that Salem has advanced past the first round and played in the sectional finals.