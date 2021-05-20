Estate Sale in Elkins Lake in ...

View more in
Huntsville, TX
Texas State|smcorridornews.com
Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin
Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Texas State|expressnews.com
Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships
The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Houston Chronicle
Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas
The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Texas State|Posted byCommunity Impact Houston
Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes
The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Walker County, TX|Huntsville Item
Statewide gas price average jumps 11 cents
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.75 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 11 cents more than on this day last week and is $1.22 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the...
Walker County, TX|Posted byHuntsville Item
Huntsville, Riverside continue to show record growth in sales tax receipts
Cities and counties in Walker County had mixed reports for sales tax revenue received in May, while some small businesses are still struggling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales tax revenue received by the three local municipalities, special utility districts and Walker County represents sales by merchants in...
Huntsville, TX|Huntsville Item
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION To s...
To satisfy a landlord's lien. Sale to be held online at https://www. Facility is FreeUp Storage located at 20 FM 1791 Rd. Huntsville, TX. 77340. Bidding will open May 29, 2021 at 9:00 am bidding ends June 5, 2021 at 3:00 pm. Cleanup deposit. required. Seller. reserves the right to...
Madisonville, TX|Posted byMadisonville Today
These Madisonville companies are looking for workers to start immediately
These companies in Madisonville are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home; 2. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+;
Walker County, TX|Huntsville Item
On Monday, May 24, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the morning, Commissioner's Court. of Walker County, Texas will hold a public hearing to consider the Replat of. Lots 10-12 Section 5, Block 3 of the Wildwood Shores... LEGAL NOTICE. Notice is hereby given in accordance with the terms and provisions...
Texas State|Huntsville Item
REAL ESTATE: The current Texas boom
The current real estate boom in Texas is different than the boom Texas experienced in 2008. While people are currently purchasing homes in Texas at a frenzied pace, the circumstances surrounding the purchases are very different. The 2008 real estate boom across the nation had to do with people having...
Huntsville, TX|Huntsville Item
Street fair, Wine Down, farmers market: Busy Saturday planned in Downtown Huntsville
Events are beginning to return to Huntsville, with a big weekend on tap downtown. The opening of the farmers market, a new street fair and more are planned for Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know. Downtown Street Fair. The Huntsville Downtown Business Alliance will celebrate 10 years of Wine...
Walker County, TX|Huntsville Item
LEGAL NOTICE Notice is he...
Notice is hereby given in accordance with the terms and provisions of the. Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code that HF United LLC d/b/a EZ Grocery. Beer Food has filed application for Wine & Beer Retailer's Off Permit. Said business to be conducted at 1890 Hwy 30 East, Huntsville (Walker. County), TX...
Walker County, TX|Huntsville Item
Statewide gas price average down a penny as demand drops slightly, supply increases
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.58 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less than on this day last week and is $1.07 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the...