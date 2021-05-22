Reward Increased to Find Killer of Ohio Teenager

Taylor Robinson vanished after being dropped off by her mother in Akron, Ohio.

Taylor Robinson was just 19 years old when she vanished Akronohio.gov

The reward for information relating to 19-year-old Taylor’s death has been increased to $10,000.

Initially set at $7,000, a group known as “silent angels” and Summit County Crimestoppers are now offering up $5,000 each.

On the 3rd of May 2013, Taylor’s mother, Carmilla, gave her daughter a ride to work as she was scheduled on an overnight shift at a health care home on 700 block of Kipling Avenue.

"She got out of the car and I was like, 'I love you.' And she was like, 'I love you too.' She said, 'I'll see you in the morning,'" her mother recollected .

When Carmilla returned the following day to pick up her daughter, Taylor had vanished. Police were called, and units were deployed, but it would take months before anything came of Taylor’s disappearance.

Her body was eventually found in September, four months after she went missing. A walker discovered her in Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio.

Due to decomposition, the Summit County Medical Examiner couldn't calculate how Taylor had died. Though, police have always considered her case a homicide.

Eight years on, a profile of her killer has been created, and people are confident that Taylor’s murder case will be solved.

"Through our investigation, we have narrowed it down to a couple [of] people that knew Taylor. This isn't somebody that didn't know her. This is someone who knew her very well," explained Tim Dimoff, a private investigator who’s being funded by the “silent angels”.

If you have any information relating to Taylor Robinson’s murder, please contact Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or P.I Tim Dimoff direct at 330-255-1101, ext. 303.