— Firefighters were called at 9:50 p.m. Thursday for a vehicle on fire behind the American Standard guard shack off of Newgarden Avenue. The vehicle was in the employee parking lot next to the railroad tracks and an employee had just used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire in the engine compartment. The owner had just arrived at work and was walking into the building when the fire started under the hood. Police had closed a portion of Newgarden to Prospect.