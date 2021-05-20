The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are headed to Scotland – where they first met
As lockdown restrictions begin to ease, so too are Royal Family members getting back to in-person duties. From the Queen's first major public appearance since the pandemic at the State Opening of Parliament earlier this month, to Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's Northern Ireland visit this week, the royals have embraced their return to face-to-face engagements with aplomb. Now, it's been announced that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are off on a trip of their own, bound for Scotland later this week.