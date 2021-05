A beautiful life of 90 years on earth transitioned to the everlasting realm in heaven on Mother’s Day, May 9, 2021, for our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother -- Betty Bodford Whitman. A great day of celebrations immediately commenced with her dearly departed family and a transformed glorious body with the ability to talk, walk and embrace loved ones again. A brilliant red cardinal sang loudly to announce Mamaw’s safe arrival to her final home.