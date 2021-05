Funeral services for Ruth Louise Sayre, 52, of Kenton, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor David Odegard officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home. A live stream of the service can be found on the funeral home facebook page. Masks will be required and Covid-19 protocols should be followed at all services.