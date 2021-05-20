newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Aurelius Minerals Continues to Intersect Extensive Near Surface Gold at Aureus West - 61.3m at 1.33 g/t Gold Including 0.6m at 50.60 g/t Gold and 0.8m at 34.00 g/t Gold, and Provides Summary of Aureus

StreetInsider.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGet instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2021) - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (OTCQB: AURQF) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") is pleased to report assay results from four additional holes from its Aureus West Gold Project and announce the successful completion of its Phase One exploration campaign at the Aureus Gold Project located in Nova Scotia, Canada. The four holes were drilled from the second and third pads of the Phase One program. Holes AW-20-007 from Pad 2 and AW-20-008, AW-20-009 and AW-20-010 are from pad 3, which is approximately 215 metres ("m") east of pad 2 along the main Aureus West gold trend. All holes intersected strongly mineralized broad intervals of near surface gold mineralization. The Aureus West Gold Project is located approximately one kilometre south of the Aureus East Gold Project. Ten holes were completed, totaling approximately 4,600m, in the 2020 drilling program at Aureus West.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#New Gold#Gold Price#Mineral Exploration#Gold Reserves#Limited Resources#Nature Reserves#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#The Aureus Gold Project#Company#Tangier Gold Project#Tsx Venture Exchange#Lipton Property#Casa Berardi#Als Geochemistry#Forest Hill Gold Project#G T Gold#High Grade Gold#Gold Exploration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Taxation
Related
Businesskitco.com

Newmont completes GT Gold acquisition, expands holding in Golden Triangle

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that acquisition includes the Tatogga project, comprised primarily of the Saddle North deposit, which has...
Economybirminghamnews.net

Gold Mountain Updates Mineral Resource Estimate at the Elk Gold Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ('Gold Mountain' or the 'Company') (TSX.V:GMTN, OTCQB:GMTNF, Frankfurt: 5XFA) is pleased to announce an updated National Instrument 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate following the conclusion of its Phase1 drill program at the Elk Gold Project. An updated technical report will be filed on the Company's website and SEDAR within 45 calendar days of this disclosure.
Marketsresourceworld.com

Benchmark Delivers 2.1 Million Ounces of 1.62 g/t AuEq Indicated and 821,000 Ounces of 1.57 g/t AuEq Inferred for its Initial Mineral Resource Estimate

Benchmark Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Benchmark“) (TSX-V: BNCH) (OTCQX: BNCHF) (WKN: A2JM2X) – is pleased to announce the initial bulk-tonnage Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its Lawyers Gold-Silver Project in a road accessible area of north-central British Columbia, Canada. A total of 696 drill holes totaling 123,101.2 metres collectively from the Cliff Creek, AGB, Dukes Ridge and Phoenix Zones were used in the MRE completed by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. (P&E).
Metal Mininghawaiitelegraph.com

Kingfisher Samples up to 20.1 g/t Gold in Rock and 8.4 g/t Gold in Talus Fines from New Discovery

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970) ('Kingfisher' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce sampling results from the newly discovered Day Trip Zone which is located ~3.5 km southeast of the Cloud Drifter Trend on the Goldrange Project. The Goldrange Project is located approximately 25 km south of the town of Tatla Lake with logging road access to the north end of the 367 km2 project.
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

Renforth Intersects 14.1m of 2.15 g/t Gold, Including 2m of 6.69 g/t Gold

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. PAR-21-130 successfully "twinned" PAR-93-55, the assay results of which were not used in the May 2020 Resource Estimate for Parbec. PAR-21-130 intersected mineralization in addition to that recorded in PAR-93-55 due to the limited sampling undertaken in...
Economyresourceworld.com

Renforth drills 14.1 metres of 2.15 g/t gold at Parbec Project, Quebec

Renforth Resources Inc. [RFR-CSE; RFHRF-OTC] updated shareholders on the results of PAR-21-130, the first hole from its 2021 drill program to be reported on from the Parbec Project, which was a successful twin of PAR-93-55, supporting the 1993 data. PAR-21-130 was a shallow 123-metre drill hole, entirely within the NI...
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Westhaven Hits High-Grade Gold At Multiple Zones At Shovelnose: 15.97 Metres Of 9.15 G/T Gold And 27.43 G/T Silver At FMN Zone And 79.00 Metres Of 2.73 G/T Gold And 15.78 G/T Silver At South Zone

Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce drill results from its ongoing drill campaign at its 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia. Recent Highlights:. SN21-161 (FMN: 220.32-236.29m) 15.97m...
Economybirminghamnews.net

Brigadier Completes Phase One Exploration at Picachos With Multiple Follow-up Drill Targets Assays Pending for Prospective El Placer Norte Target where sampling returned up to 12.79 g/t Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the 'Company' or 'Brigadier') (TSXV:BRG)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to provide a summary of the recently completed phase-one exploration program at it Picachos gold-silver-copper project Sinaloa, Mexico (the 'Picachos Project', 'Picachos' or the 'Property'). In total 5057 metres of diamond drill was completed in 50-holes across eleven different prospects on the Property, most of which were never previously drill tested. Remaining assays are anticipated to be received in June.
Metal Miningitbusinessnet.com

Banyan Gold Powerline Mineralization Expansion Continues, Including 0.75 G/T Gold Over 45.2 Metres, Aurmac Property, Yukon

Banyan Gold Corp. (the “Company” or “Banyan“) (TSXV:BYN) is pleased to announce the results from the next four diamond drill holes received from the 2021 exploration program on the AurMac Property, Yukon. These drill holes represent part of the larger, systematic 100 metre (“m”) spaced step-out grid drilling designed to expand the Powerline Deposit.
Economyaustinnews.net

Lucky Minerals Receives New Assays for Sherman (up to 2.19 g/t Gold) and Balance of Initial Assays for Wayka (up to 0.825 g/t Gold)

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received the balance of assays from the initial prospecting at Wayka, a gold bearing epithermal system. In addition, assay results from 16 samples were received from the Sherman area. All this activity is focused within its 100% owned Fortuna Property ('Fortuna'). Fortuna comprises approximately 55,000 hectares in a known mineralized district in southern Ecuador.
Economyresourceworld.com

Orefinders drills 5.1 metres of 4.82 g/t gold at Knight Project, Ontario

Orefinders Resources Inc. [ORX-TSXV; ORFDF-OTC] successfully completed its drill program at the Knight Project in the Shining Tree district of the southern Abitibi greenstone belt in northern Ontario. Approximately 1,700 assay results remain pending from this drill program which represents 27% of the total number of samples submitted to the assay lab.
Economyresourceworld.com

MAS drills 117.2 metres of 1.249 g/t gold at Preview-North, Saskatchewan

MAS Gold Corp. [MAS-TSXV] reported results from the first three of 10 holes from the 2021 winter drill program at the North Lake gold deposit on its 100%-owned Preview-North property in the La Ronge gold belt, Saskatchewan. Ron Netolitzky, chairman, said, “Hole NL21-054 marks a significant milestone for the North...
Marketsresourceworld.com

SKRR Exploration Inc. Continues to Intersect Significant Gold Mineralization at the Olson Gold Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR; OTC: SKKRF; FSE: B04Q) (“SKRR” or the “Company”) hasreceived results from the 12 hole, 1674m (5,492’ feet) drill program recently completed on the Olson property (the “Property”). The Property area covers 5,038 ha located within the Trans Hudson Corridor 100 km east of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and 80km south of SSR Mining’s Seabee Gold Operation. Under the terms of the option agreement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (“Eagle Plains”), SKRR may earn-in up to a 75% interest in the Property.
Economythenewswire.com

Opawica Explorations Inc. Gold Mineralization 316.14 g/t Au Over 1 Metre

- Opawica Explorations Inc. (“Opawica” or the “Company”) (TSXV:OPW) is pleased to provide an update of its 100% owned Bazooka Gold Property (the “Property”). The Property is comprised of one continuous block totalling 1,317 hectares located in Beauchastel Township, approximately 7 km southwest of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The Property is located in the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break/Fault within the Abitibi greenstone belt.
Economyresourceworld.com

Opawica drills one metre of 316.13 g/t gold at Bazooka Project, Quebec

Opawica Explorations Inc. [OPW-TSXV; OPWEF-OTC; OE5A-FSE] provided an update of its 100%-owned Bazooka gold property. The property is comprised of one continuous block totalling 1,317 hectares located in Beauchastel Township, approximately 7 km southwest of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. Highlights include 316.13 g/t gold over 1 metre and 7.8 g/t gold over...
Economyhawaiitelegraph.com

Granite Creek Copper Announces Start of 10,000 Meter Drill Program at Carmacks Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSX.V:GCX|OTCQB:GCXXF) ('Granite Creek' or the 'Company') announces that Kluane Drilling has mobilized two diamond drill rigs to the Carmacks copper-gold-silver project (formerly Carmacks and Stu projects), in Central Yukon, Canada, for immediate commencement of the Company's 2021 drill campaign. The program will consist of up to 10,000 meters of drilling focused on upgrading inferred resources to indicated, as well as step out drilling aimed at delineating new resources where the deposit remains open to expansion.
Metal Miningcanadianminingjournal.com

Rio Tinto makes $25.6M investment in Western Copper and Gold

Rio Tinto Canada is making a $25.6-million strategic investment in Western Copper and Gold (TSX: WRN; NYSE: WRN) of Vancouver. The international miner will purchase 11.8 million common shares of Western at a price of $2.17 per share. Rio will then hold an 8% interest in Western. Rio will name...