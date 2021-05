All brokers understand the importance of keeping everyone in their organization feeling positive about themselves, their work and their ability to generate future growth. That being said, sometimes when you try to lift people’s spirits and help them increase production, you border on “nagging,” which makes many agents unhappy and even uncomfortable. The trick, or the balancing act, is to maintain a culture of empathy and support where agents feel that they are valued, while also encouraging them to be more efficient by working on the fundamentals and building their sphere to drive sales.