Greenland Votes to Move Whaling Away from Tourists’ Eyes

Like his father before him, Anton Egede hunts whales and fish for a living. As the captain of the Sori, a 17-meter boat named after his wife, he sails out from Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, searching for the riches of the Greenland Sea. While his father was primarily a whale hunter turned cod fisherman, Egede is a fisherman who, when given a chance to supplement his income, will harpoon a minke or humpback whale. In 2019 and 2020, Egede killed three humpbacks in the fjord outside Nuuk, selling each for up to US $16,000. But a new law, passed in April, means that harvest will no longer be possible.