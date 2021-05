EMarketer · The Weekly Listen: HBO Max's Ceiling, Amazon and Live Sports, and Palm Payments | May 7, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss whether HBO Max can break into the top four streaming services, what to make of the Academy Awards' ratings, the effect Amazon could have on live sports, whether people will pay with their palm, how NBCUniversal's Peacock is doing, the crazy things that happen in far away galaxies, and more. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer director of forecasting Oscar Orozco, analyst Blake Droesch, and principal analyst at Insider Intelligence Jeremy Goldman.