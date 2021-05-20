House Gospel Choir at Bristol Trinity

MO, known to most as BIG MO, will be in revival at Church of the Full Gospel at 2201 Timea St., Keokuk, on May 14-16, Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. He first started singing at the tender age of 3, standing on a chair in the church where his Father was the pastor. Since that time his musical talent and calling from God has taken him much farther than any little boy could ever dream. In 1977 BIG MO began bis professional career in gospel music. In 1979 he moved to Nashville, Tn. and joined a well known gospel group and began playing guitar on many recording sessions. But it was in 1983 that he formed his own group called BIG MO AND CHOSEN. That was when his gospel music career really began to take shape. Signing with the “hottest” label in gospel music, Morningstar Records, the group enjoyed unprecedented success and made gospel music history as one of the fastest rising groups of all time, along with being nominated as Best New Artists, Male Vocalists, and Favorite Newcomer, and breaking all records for a newly formed group. It was then, and is now, BIG MO’s songwriting that sets him apart f!’Om the crowd. Among those who have recorded his songs are names like: Jason Crabb, Richard Roberts, J.D. Sumner, Blackwood Brothers, The Hoppers, McKameys, Crabb Familty, The Greenes, Gold City, Brian Free & Assurance, The Nelons, the Paynes, the Perrys, The Lesters, Mike Bowling, The Bowlings, Whisnants, Triiumpant QT. and so many more. His songs have been featured on the ever so popular GAITHER HOMECOMING VIDEO SERIES, and been sung on national TV including TBN, CBN, Angel Network, GMT, CMT, PAX TV, and all of the major networks. He has written songs with other great writers like, Ronnie Hinson, Aaron Wilburn, Mike Payne and many more well known writers. In 1990 BIG MO wrote and recorded the song “When Your Back is To the Wall,” that reached the coveted #1 position in the national charts. That award winning composition has become his signature song and was nominated for Song of the Year. Recently he enjoyed another #1 song with “The Call” also reaching the #1 position in the Singing News Top 40. Then of course the powerful “Funeral of Jesus” broke all sales and airplay records for the ministry and also made it all the way to become another #1 song in the nation. The fans have also spoken by voting BIG MO as the “Songwriter of the year”, “soloist of the year” and “Musician of the Year”. He has also been nominated for a coveted Dove Award. He has sung on most every major concert stage in America, including the Grand Ole Opry, and singing to as many as 45,000 people at once.