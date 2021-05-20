newsbreak-logo
House Gospel Choir at Bristol Trinity

stereoboard.com
 19 hours ago

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of House Gospel Choir events here. Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near Bristol's Trinity for this House Gospel Choir show. Book Your Stay Today!. The Trinity Centre is a 700-capacity live music venue based in...

www.stereoboard.com
Performing Artsculturemap.com

The Firehouse Theatre presents Cotton Patch Gospel

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. Based on the book The Cotton Patch Version of Matthew and John by Clarence Jordan, Cotton Patch Gospel is presented in a setting of rural Georgia with country music songs, the final and perhaps best work of Harry Chapin. As this Gospel begins, they sing that "Somethin's a-brewin' in Gainesville." Herod is the mayor of Atlanta and, inevitably, Christ is killed by locals only to rise again. It’s the "Greatest Story Ever Retold!"
West Plains, MOwestplainsdailyquill.net

Gospel singing set for May 14

The congregation of the Olde Tyme Full Gospel Church, 1002 St. Louis St. in West Plains invites the public to join in gospel singing at 7 p.m. on the second Friday of each month.The next singing will …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...
Entertainmentstereoboard.com

I Prevail at Bristol O2 Academy Bristol

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of I Prevail events here. Official face value from £23.75. Resale tickets from £75.44. Track Ticket Price History. SET PRICE ALERT. Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near Bristol's O2 Academy Bristol for this I Prevail...
ReligionSeattle Times

In Harlem, the choirs rejoice again

NEW YORK — At Bethel Gospel Assembly, a Pentecostal church in Harlem, Sundays once typically began with handshakes, hugs and kisses. The pastor welcomed parishioners from the pulpit to the 2,000-seat sanctuary — his greeting simultaneously relayed in French, Spanish and Italian by translators to the mostly European tourists crowded into the church’s balcony to hear the choirs sing.
Lifestylestereoboard.com

The Snuts in Bristol - Ticket Options

Official face value from £13.25. Resale tickets from £48.28. Track Ticket Price History. Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near Bristol's Fleece for this Snuts show. Book Your Stay Today!. The Fleece is a 600 capacity venue based on St Thomas street in Bristol. Opening in 1982, it has...
Milton, MAmilton.edu

Be “The Light,” Gospel Choir Urges in New Original Song

In preparation for the Gospel Choir’s annual spring concert, music director Briana Washington and choir director Lori Dow guided student musicians through a new exercise: Composition. Working over Zoom, the student choir developed a song called “The Light,” which delivers an inspirational and urgent message calling for hope in difficult...
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

Local choir to perform at Bible Church

Although many cultural events remain on hold, directors Alice Munari, Lynne Rheinhardt and Larry Munari recently announced a live performance of choral music 7 p.m. Sunday at Cody Bible Church. This smaller group of 18 singers – former participants of the Cody Community Choir and Cody Chamber Ensemble – have...
Cumberland County, VAfarmvilleherald.com

Browns Chapel to host benefit gospel sing

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will host its regular monthly meeting Sunday, May 16, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center located at 45 and Davenport Road. This will be an in-person meeting with 50 people or less. Attendees must remain socially distanced and must wear a mask. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and the surrounding counties about the serious impact the proposed mega landfill will have on the area.
Keokuk, IADaily Gate City

Big Mo to stop at Church of the Full Gospel

MO, known to most as BIG MO, will be in revival at Church of the Full Gospel at 2201 Timea St., Keokuk, on May 14-16, Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. He first started singing at the tender age of 3, standing on a chair in the church where his Father was the pastor. Since that time his musical talent and calling from God has taken him much farther than any little boy could ever dream. In 1977 BIG MO began bis professional career in gospel music. In 1979 he moved to Nashville, Tn. and joined a well known gospel group and began playing guitar on many recording sessions. But it was in 1983 that he formed his own group called BIG MO AND CHOSEN. That was when his gospel music career really began to take shape. Signing with the “hottest” label in gospel music, Morningstar Records, the group enjoyed unprecedented success and made gospel music history as one of the fastest rising groups of all time, along with being nominated as Best New Artists, Male Vocalists, and Favorite Newcomer, and breaking all records for a newly formed group. It was then, and is now, BIG MO’s songwriting that sets him apart f!’Om the crowd. Among those who have recorded his songs are names like: Jason Crabb, Richard Roberts, J.D. Sumner, Blackwood Brothers, The Hoppers, McKameys, Crabb Familty, The Greenes, Gold City, Brian Free & Assurance, The Nelons, the Paynes, the Perrys, The Lesters, Mike Bowling, The Bowlings, Whisnants, Triiumpant QT. and so many more. His songs have been featured on the ever so popular GAITHER HOMECOMING VIDEO SERIES, and been sung on national TV including TBN, CBN, Angel Network, GMT, CMT, PAX TV, and all of the major networks. He has written songs with other great writers like, Ronnie Hinson, Aaron Wilburn, Mike Payne and many more well known writers. In 1990 BIG MO wrote and recorded the song “When Your Back is To the Wall,” that reached the coveted #1 position in the national charts. That award winning composition has become his signature song and was nominated for Song of the Year. Recently he enjoyed another #1 song with “The Call” also reaching the #1 position in the Singing News Top 40. Then of course the powerful “Funeral of Jesus” broke all sales and airplay records for the ministry and also made it all the way to become another #1 song in the nation. The fans have also spoken by voting BIG MO as the “Songwriter of the year”, “soloist of the year” and “Musician of the Year”. He has also been nominated for a coveted Dove Award. He has sung on most every major concert stage in America, including the Grand Ole Opry, and singing to as many as 45,000 people at once.
Marblehead, MAWicked Local

St. Andrew's choir to perform Bach cantata

Jubilate, the chamber choir in residence at the Church of St. Andrew (Episcopal) in Marblehead, will present “Bach and Friends Celebrate Easter" at 7 p.m. May 23. The concert will be held in the church, 135 Lafayette St., with limited attendance, and will also be streamed live online. Works will...
Westerly, RIWesterly Sun

Chariho choir group sings at hospital, nursing home

WOOD RIVER JCT. — A singing group from Chariho High School performed for nursing home residents and healthcare workers Thursday afternoon, marking the first time the group has sung publicly since the start of the pandemic. Chariho Vocal Select, an auditioned mixed-choir of 15 Chariho High School students, sang to...
Religionchallies.com

Gospel-Driven Ministry

Over the years, Jared Wilson has written quite a collection of books that deal with the nature of the church and with ministry within the church. The latest, Gospel-Driven Ministry is, according to the subtitle, “An Introduction to the Calling and Work of a Pastor.” “This book,” he says, “is about the ways in which those given the stewardship of this mystery [the gospel of Jesus Christ]—pastors of local churches—must meditate on it, proclaim it, and adorn it with their lives (and their deaths).” It is, in other words, a book for pastors who want to prove faithful stewards of the most precious gift of God’s grace.
Coos Bay, ORWorld Link

Southern gospel concert May 16

The Cornerstone Church of Coos Bay will be hosting a southern gospel concert with Tim Walters and his wife, Peggy on May 16 at 886 S. 4th Street in Coos Bay. The Walters have shared the gospel with their up-beat blend of southern gospel and country-style music for over 21 years. Groups of all ages enjoy his humor and music. It will bring a smile to your face and joy to your heart.
ReligionDesiring God

The False Gospel of Covetousness

One day, as Jesus was teaching, a man in the crowd shouted out, “Teacher, tell my brother to divide the inheritance with me” (Luke 12:13). Now, if we had been in that crowd, after cringing over such an awkward issue raised in public, what would we have assumed most likely prompted this man’s request? Probably a family injustice.
Educationroblawnews.com

LHS choir presents spring concert

The Lawrenceville High School choir presented its spring concert on May 10 to a social distanced crowd in the LHS auditorium. Subscribe to Lawrenceville Daily Record today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
ReligionShelbyville News

Exploring the mysteries of the Trinity

Try as we might, there are just some things we don’t know and can’t understand about God. We do know what He has revealed to us through Jesus, His Word, and through the Holy Spirit, but there are some things simply too infinite for us to understand. “Great indeed, we confess, is the mystery of godliness …” (1 Timothy 3:16).
Musicburlingtoncountytimes.com

South Jersey: BRE Presents brings live music back to Appel Farm

What do the Indigo Girls, Tedeschi Trucks and The Hooters have in common?. Through a partnership between Appel Farm Arts & Music Campus and BRE Presents, these groups will bring music back to Appel Farm's Meadow Stage this summer. When asked about this partnership, Cori Solomon, executive director of Appel...
Orangefield, TXkogt.com

OJH Choir Performs Live

Thursday night, the Orangefield Junior High choral department held a spring concert. Families enjoyed performances from the 6th grade chorus, a combined 7th and 8th grade choir ,along with the high school choir. Each choral group performed four songs and did a fantastic job. Stephanie Pelham, choir director, said, “It was so nice to sing and perform in front of a live audience again!”