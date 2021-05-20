BAFTA increases creative future investment
UK film and television body BAFTA has announced plans to expand the work it does to find and support new talent in the UK and globally. In 2022, the charity plans to relaunch its year-round learning and talent development programme, engaging over 10 million learners online and equipping 80,000 people a year with the tools to develop a career in film, games and television via events, competitions and initiatives. In addition, bespoke year-round support will be given to 4,000 talented individuals through initiatives including BAFTA Breakthrough, BAFTA Crew, Young Game Designers and newly-developed initiatives to help talent realise their potential.advanced-television.com