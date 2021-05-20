newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

BAFTA increases creative future investment

By Colin Mann
Advanced Television
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleUK film and television body BAFTA has announced plans to expand the work it does to find and support new talent in the UK and globally. In 2022, the charity plans to relaunch its year-round learning and talent development programme, engaging over 10 million learners online and equipping 80,000 people a year with the tools to develop a career in film, games and television via events, competitions and initiatives. In addition, bespoke year-round support will be given to 4,000 talented individuals through initiatives including BAFTA Breakthrough, BAFTA Crew, Young Game Designers and newly-developed initiatives to help talent realise their potential.

advanced-television.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Broccoli
Person
Vera Wang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Nbcuniversal#Future Development#Talent Development#Technology Development#Global Development#Bafta Breakthrough#Bafta Crew#Young Game Designers#The Bafta Review#Dolby Laboratories#The Shaw Foundation#The Reuben Foundation#Good Growth Fund#The Dorfman Foundation#Warnermedia#All3media#Codemasters#Entertainment One#Activision Blizzard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Disney
News Break
Netflix
Related
Economypoundsterlingforecast.com

GBPEUR Readies for UK Employment Number

The GBPEUR exchange rate was 0.10% higher on Monday with a quiet day on the data front but tomorrow will see UK employment data. The UK is now reopening but politicians are pushing back on the freedom with warnings of another virus wave. The GBP to EUR trades at 1.1610...
MoviesEssence

Meet 3 Black Women Working To Increase Opportunities For Film & Television Creatives In Ghana

"Now is the best time for Africans and African-Americans to pivot their attention from Hollywood to the African film and TV industry." During the 2021 ESSENCE I Am Speaking Summit, ESSENCE Studios Co-Founder and Executive Producer Sidra Smith gathered three dynamic Black women who work as directors, producers, writers or actresses in Ghana’s entertainment industry for an important conversation about the work ahead towards bridging the gap between the African and African-American fine arts industries.
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

Ashley Banjo on ‘incredible’ Bafta TV nomination

Ashley Banjo has hailed Diversity’s Bafta nomination at the forthcoming TV awards as “incredible”. The troupe have been nominated for their talked-about performance on Britain’s Got Talent last year, which saw a man in a police uniform kneel on Banjo, echoing the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd, while other dancers carried riot shields.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Harry and Meghan could be ‘driven apart’ by new revelations about Diana, claims Paul Burrell

A new documentary featuring never-before-seen footage of Princess Diana may contain revelations that could drive a wedge between Harry and Meghan, a close friend of Diana has claimed.Paul Burrell, who was a British Royal Household servant and butler to the late Princess of Wales, told Closer magazine the documentary “may draw up scandal and private details about Diana”, which will make for uncomfortable viewing for Harry.The film is a sequel to the 2017 documentary Diana: In Her Own Words and is set to be released on Netflix next year in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death.According to...
Real Estatepropertyindustryeye.com

Hong Kong investment in London properties increases sharply

There has been a sharp rise in the number of Hong Kongers buying property in London, according to Benham & Reeves. The company reports that the number of people form Hong Kong purchasing property in the capital has more than doubled since the announcement of a new visa offering residents of the territory an opportunity to move to Britain.