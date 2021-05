GRONINGEN – Sony has announced via its official Twitter account that the streaming resolution of PlayStation Now will be increased to 1080p. Today there are all kinds of streaming services for movies and series, such as Netflix, Disney +, and Videoland. But nowadays, it is also normal for music and podcasts to be streamed through services like Spotify or iTunes. The advantage of streaming is that you no longer have to store files on your own computer or phone, so you can listen to the latest songs or watch movies in seconds. But games are also increasingly distributed in the field of games.