Out of this world

Cover picture for the articleAugusto Bernal tells us more about how the Houston Airport System (HAS) is driving the development of Houston Spaceport at the city’s Ellington Airport. While much of the aerospace news coming out of Texas recently focused on Elon Musk’s expansion of SpaceX at the southern tip of the state, more than 350 miles to the north east, there’s a vibrant aerospace hub that’s quickly making gains. Houston Spaceport is becoming a serious player in the evolution of space flight.

