Lithia Motors (LAD) Prices 3.1M Share Common Offering at $322/Sh
Lithia Motors & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today announced the pricing of its public offering (the "Offering") of 3,105,590 shares of its Class A common stock (the "common stock") at a price to the public of $322.00 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 465,838 shares of common stock at the same public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on May 24, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.