The 2021 Driving Customer Loyalty report finds one third of consumers considered breaking up with a brand and 65% ended up doing so as a result of poor customer experiences. Sitel Group®, a global leader in customer experience (CX) products and solutions, announced today that while most brands recognize the benefits of building customer loyalty, recognizing and acting on the fundamental drivers of customer loyalty can be a complex task that if not done correctly, can lead to damaged reputation and negative perceptions among consumers. In fact, one third of consumers considered breaking up with a brand while another 65% severed ties with a brand as a result of a poor customer experience (CX). This is according to the latest Sitel Group whitepaper, Driving Customer Loyalty: Perception, Effort and Action, which analyzed how brands create loyalty and the key considerations for what consumers value.