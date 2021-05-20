newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Sun Country Airlines Holdings (SNCY) Prices 7.25M Share Upsized Secondary Offering at $34.50/Sh

StreetInsider.com
 19 hours ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) (“Sun Country Airlines”) today announced the pricing of an upsized secondary public offering of 7,250,000 shares of its common stock by an affiliate of certain investment funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the “Selling Stockholder”) at a price to the public of $34.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on May 24, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary conditions.

www.streetinsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Prices#Stock Funds#Common Stock#Nasdaq Inc#Sncy#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Sun Country Airlines#The Selling Stockholder#Barclays#Morgan Stanley#Deutsche Bank Securities#Llc#Nomura#Apollo Global Securities#Amerivet Securities#Tribal Markets#Goldman Sachs Co#Cmi#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Deutsche Bank
Related
EconomyMinneapolis Star Tribune

Sun Country's main investor to sell part of its stake two months after airline's IPO

The primary owner of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is looking to reduce its stake by around 15% just two months after taking the airline public. In a filing with securities regulators late Monday, Sun Country said Apollo Global Management, the New York private equity firm that has owned the airline since 2018, is planning a secondary offering that would reduce its stake to 61.1% from 71.6%.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Monaker Group (MKGI) Prices 3.23M Share at $2.50/Sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) (the “Company”), a technology solutions company focused on building a digital business ecosystem that caters to and ties together digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,230,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $2.50 per share, for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $8.1 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and other offering expenses payable by the Company.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (DBGI) Prices 2.41M Share IPO at $4.15/Sh; Announces Nasdaq Listing

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI), today announced the pricing of a firm underwritten public offering of 2,409,639 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase 2,409,639 shares of common stock at a combined public offering price of $4.15 per share and warrant for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $10.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses and excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase any additional securities as described herein. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 361,445 shares and 361,445 warrants at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about May 18, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
StocksStreetInsider.com

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) Reports In-Line Q1 EPS, Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) reported Q1 EPS of $0.07, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $160.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $160.58 million.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) Prices 3.5M Share Upsized Common Offering at $50/Sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) today announced the pricing of its public offering of 3,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $50.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering to Axonics, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $175 million. In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 525,000 shares of common stock from Axonics on the same terms and conditions. The offering is expected to close on May 14, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

iPower Inc. (IPW) Prices 3.36M Share IPO at $5/Sh; Announces Nasdaq Listing

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW), one of the leading online hydroponic equipment suppliers and retailers in the United States, today announced that it priced its initial public offering ("Offering") of 3,360,000 shares of Common Stock at a public offering price of US$5.00 per share and will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "IPW."
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of Common Stock By KKR REFT Holdings L.P.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. ("KREF") (KREF) - Get Report today announced the pricing of the underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of KREF common stock (the "Offering") by KKR REFT Holdings L.P., a subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc. (the "KKR Stockholder"). In addition, the KKR Stockholder has agreed to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of KREF common stock (the "Overallotment Option"). KREF is not selling any shares in connection with, and will not receive any proceeds from, the Offering. The KKR Stockholder will receive all of the net proceeds from the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on May 13, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Technologymodernreaders.com

Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 526 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Secondary Offering of 6,000,000 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) ("Pioneer" or "the Company") today announced that Double Eagle Energy Holdings III LLC ("Double Eagle III”), which is majority owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO), and Q-FPP (VII) Subsidiary, LLC ("Quantum Sub”), which is majority owned by funds managed by affiliates of Quantum Energy Partners (Double Eagle III and Quantum Sub together, the "Selling Stockholders”), intend to offer for sale 6,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Stock”), pursuant to the Company’s shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Approximately 64.13% of the shares are being sold by Double Eagle III and 35.87% of the shares are being sold by Quantum Sub.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Announces Secondary Offering of 6M Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) ("Pioneer" or "the Company") today announced that Double Eagle Energy Holdings III LLC (“Double Eagle III”), which is majority owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO), and Q-FPP (VII) Subsidiary, LLC (“Quantum Sub”), which is majority owned by funds managed by affiliates of Quantum Energy Partners (Double Eagle III and Quantum Sub together, the “Selling Stockholders”), intend to offer for sale 6,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Stock”), pursuant to the Company’s shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Approximately 64.13% of the shares are being sold by Double Eagle III and 35.87% of the shares are being sold by Quantum Sub.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) Prices 4M Share Follow-On Offering at $6/Sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced the pricing of its underwritten follow-on public offering of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.00 per share.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANEB) Prices 3M Share IPO at $7/Sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANEB) (“Anebulo” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel solutions for people suffering from cannabinoid overdose and substance addiction, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $7.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering to the Company, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company, are expected to be approximately $21.0 million. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase from the Company up to an additional 450,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any, at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) Prices 3.69M Share IPO at $14/Sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,690,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. Bowman has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 553,500 shares of common stock, on the same terms and conditions, to cover over-allotments, if any.
Financial ReportsFlight Global.com

Sun Country earns $12.4m profit in first quarter

Sun Country Airlines’ diversified business model – which includes scheduled passenger services, charter flights and freight transport – helped propel the airline to a first-quarter profit. The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based ultra-low-cost carrier on 6 May revealed a profit of $12.4 million for the first three months of the year, up 71.2%...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Data Storage Corporation (DTST) Prices 1.6M Unit Upsized Offering at $6.75/Unit; Announces Uplisting to Nasdaq

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection, and cloud infrastructure solutions and services, today announced the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 1,600,000 units at a price to the public of $6.75 per unit. Each unit to be issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $7.425. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, on May 14, 2021, under the symbols “DTST” and “DTSTW,” respectively. DSC expects to receive gross proceeds of $10.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-40. The reverse stock split is expected to be effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on May 14, 2021. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to give effect to the reverse stock split.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Renewable Energy Group Prices Upsized Offering Of $550 Million "Green Bond"

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REG) (REGI) - Get Report announced today the pricing of its offering (the "offering") of $550 million aggregate principal amount of 5.875% senior secured notes due 2028 (the "Notes") in a private placement pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The offering was upsized from the previously announced $500 million offering amount. The sale of the Notes is scheduled to close on May 20, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Valneva SE (VLAN) Prices 2.318M ADS IPO at $26.41/ADS

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VLAN), a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Select Market by way of a capital increase of 7,082,762 new ordinary shares, consisting of a public offering of 2,318,881 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing two ordinary shares (the “U.S. Offering”), and a concurrent private placement of 2,445,000 ordinary shares in Europe (including in France) and other countries outside of the United States (the “European Private Placement”, and, together with the U.S. Offering, the “Global Offering”). The aggregate gross proceeds are expected to be approximately $93.5 million, equivalent to approximately €77.9 million, before deducting underwriting commissions and estimated expenses payable by the Company.
Technologymodernreaders.com

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksStreetInsider.com

American Tower (AMT) Prices 9M Share Upsized Common Offering at $244.75/Sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced the pricing of its registered public offering of 9,000,000 shares of common stock at $244.75 per share. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of 8,500,000 shares. The underwriters of the offering have an option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. The net proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $2,147.1 million (or approximately $2,361.8 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full) after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. American Tower expects to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facilities and term loans, to finance the recently announced Telxius transaction and to pay related fees and expenses. If for any reason the Telxius transaction is not completed, American Tower expects to use the net proceeds from these offerings to repay existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Data Storage Corporation Announces Pricing Of Upsized $10.8 Million Public Offering And Uplisting To Nasdaq

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (OTC: DTST) ("DSC" and the "Company"), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection, and cloud infrastructure solutions and services, today announced the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 1,600,000 units at a price to the public of $6.75 per unit. Each unit to be issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $7.425. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, on May 14, 2021, under the symbols "DTST" and "DTSTW," respectively. DSC expects to receive gross proceeds of $10.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-40. The reverse stock split is expected to be effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on May 14, 2021. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to give effect to the reverse stock split.