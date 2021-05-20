Sun Country Airlines Holdings (SNCY) Prices 7.25M Share Upsized Secondary Offering at $34.50/Sh
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) ("Sun Country Airlines") today announced the pricing of an upsized secondary public offering of 7,250,000 shares of its common stock by an affiliate of certain investment funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the "Selling Stockholder") at a price to the public of $34.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on May 24, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary conditions.