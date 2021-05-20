newsbreak-logo
Trean Insurance Group (TIG) Prices 5M Share Secondary Offering at $14/Sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) (“Trean”) today announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 5,000,000 shares of Trean common stock at a price of $14.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on May 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

