Jennifer Davies leads her third-grade class down Front Street on Friday to pick up trash as part of the two-day Community Collaborations project, sponsored by Wrangell Parks and Recreation. In addition to general cleanup around downtown, volunteers helped restore and replant the curbside garden beds along Front Street and took on other chores to improve the community's appearance. Kate Thomas, Wrangell Parks and Recreation director, reports volunteers logged in more than 275 hours over the two-day effort.