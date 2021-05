You may have noticed that there is building and excavation activity going on behind City Hall. There are two projects currently in the works. As some may remember, there used to be a wooden train in the park. The train was built by late Councilor Rella Johnson’s husband, Lee, but was removed some time ago due to damage from the weather. The Public Works department has restored the train, and it will be housed in the structure being built north of City Hall. A dedication ceremony will be held once the project is complete to dedicate the newly restored train and structure in memory of Lee and Rella.