In response to the article, “W.Va. drug overdose deaths increase; Huntington, Cabell County first in country to face distributors in courtroom,” I am reminded of my loved ones. For years, people so near and dear to me have been struggling with addictions, specifically to prescription pain killers. Large doses written and given on a script and handed out with no remorse or second thought to the long lasting impact it will have on the user or those around them.