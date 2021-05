David Villa won the World Cup with Spain in 2010.© Instagram. Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC named former Spain forward David Villa as their new head of global operations on Thursday. The 39-year old World Cup and European Championship winner ended his playing career in 2019. “World Cup winner and Spanish football legend @Guaje7Villa has been brought in by Odisha FC to spearhead our global football operations,” they said on Twitter. Villa retired with 98 caps for Spain, scoring 59 goals making him his country’s all-time top goalscorer.