Conformer-dependent vacuum ultraviolet photodynamics and chiral asymmetries in pure enantiomers of gas phase proline

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volume 7, Article number: 36 (2021) Cite this article. The heat conduction and infrared absorption properties of the dielectric film have a great influence on the thermopile performance. Thinning the dielectric film, reducing its contact area with the silicon substrate, or adding high-absorptivity nanomaterials has been proven to be effective in improving thermopiles. However, these methods may result in a decrease in the structural mechanical strength and increases in the fabrication complexity and cost. In this work, a new performance-enhancement strategy for thermopiles by simultaneously controlling the heat conduction and infrared absorption with a TExtured DIelectric (TEDI) film is developed and presented. The TEDI film is formed in situ by a simple hard-molding process that is compatible with the fabrication of traditional thermopiles. Compared to the control FLat DIelectric (FLDI) film, the intrinsic thermal conductance of the TEDI film can be reduced by ~18–30%, while the infrared absorption can be increased by ~7–13%. Correspondingly, the responsivity and detectivity of the fabricated TEDI film-based thermopile can be significantly enhanced by ~38–64%. An optimized TEDI film-based thermopile has achieved a responsivity of 156.89 V·W−1 and a detectivity of 2.16 × 108 cm·Hz1/2·W−1, while the response time constant can remain <12 ms. These results exhibit the great potential of using this strategy to develop high-performance thermopiles and enhance other sensors with heat transfer and/or infrared absorption mechanisms.