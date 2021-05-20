newsbreak-logo
Conformer-dependent vacuum ultraviolet photodynamics and chiral asymmetries in pure enantiomers of gas phase proline

By Rim Hadidi, Dušan K. Božanić,, Hassan Ganjitabar, Gustavo A. Garcia, Ivan Powis, Laurent Nahon
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleProline is a unique amino-acid, with a secondary amine fixed within a pyrrolidine ring providing specific structural properties to proline-rich biopolymers. Gas-phase proline possesses four main H-bond stabilized conformers differing by the ring puckering and carboxylic acid orientation. The latter defines two classes of conformation, whose large ionization energy difference allows a unique conformer-class tagging via electron spectroscopy. Photoelectron circular dichroism (PECD) is an intense chiroptical effect sensitive to molecular structures, hence theorized to be highly conformation-dependent. Here, we present experimental evidence of an intense and striking conformer-specific PECD, measured in the vacuum ultraviolet (VUV) photoionization of proline, as well as a conformer-dependent cation fragmentation behavior. This finding, combined with theoretical modeling, allows a refinement of the conformational landscape and energetic ordering, that proves inaccessible to current molecular electronic structure calculations. Additionally, astrochemical implications regarding a possible link of PECD to the origin of life’s homochirality are considered in terms of plausible temperature constraints.

