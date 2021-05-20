newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Phase-to-pattern inverse design paradigm for fast realization of functional metasurfaces via transfer learning

By Ruichao Zhu, Tianshuo Qiu, Jiafu Wang, Sai Sui, Chenglong Hao, Tonghao Liu, Yongfeng Li, Mingde Feng, Anxue Zhang, Cheng-Wei Qiu, Shaobo Qu
Nature.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMetasurfaces have provided unprecedented freedom for manipulating electromagnetic waves. In metasurface design, massive meta-atoms have to be optimized to produce the desired phase profiles, which is time-consuming and sometimes prohibitive. In this paper, we propose a fast accurate inverse method of designing functional metasurfaces based on transfer learning, which can generate metasurface patterns monolithically from input phase profiles for specific functions. A transfer learning network based on GoogLeNet-Inception-V3 can predict the phases of 28×8 meta-atoms with an accuracy of around 90%. This method is validated via functional metasurface design using the trained network. Metasurface patterns are generated monolithically for achieving two typical functionals, 2D focusing and abnormal reflection. Both simulation and experiment verify the high design accuracy. This method provides an inverse design paradigm for fast functional metasurface design, and can be readily used to establish a meta-atom library with full phase span.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generative Design#Deep Learning#Reinforcement Learning#Human Design#Material Design#Digital Design#Visual Design#Googlenet Inception V3#Nano Photonics#Peurifoy Et Al#Cnn#Nvidia#M E Stone#Acs Photonics#Curran Associates Inc#T J Planar#Matlab#Gpu#Bp#Printed Circuit Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Cross-validate your machine-learning model with SageMaker and Step Functions

Cross-validation is a powerful technique to build machine learning models that perform well on unseen data. However, it can also be time-consuming as it includes training multiple models. This post will show you how to easily cross-validate a machine-learning model using several services of Amazon Web Services (AWS), including SageMaker, Step Functions, and Lambda.
TechnologyNature.com

Graphene-based physically unclonable functions that are reconfigurable and resilient to machine learning attacks

Graphene has a range of properties that makes it suitable for building devices for the Internet of Things. However, the deployment of such devices will also likely require the development of suitable graphene-based hardware security primitives. Here we report a physically unclonable function (PUF) that exploits disorders in the carrier transport of graphene field-effect transistors. The Dirac voltage, Dirac conductance and carrier mobility values of a large population of graphene field-effect transistors follow Gaussian random distributions, which allow the devices to be used as a PUF. The resulting PUF is resilient to machine learning attacks based on predictive regression models and generative adversarial neural networks. The PUF is also reconfigurable without any physical intervention and/or integration of additional hardware components due to the memristive properties of graphene. Furthermore, we show that the PUF can operate with ultralow power and is scalable, stable over time and reliable against variations in temperature and supply voltage.
Sciencenanowerk.com

Researchers demonstrate pixelated metasurface based on silicon-on-insulated wafer

(Nanowerk News) Recently, a research team from the Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics (SIOM) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) numerically simulated and experimentally demonstrated a pixelated metasurface based on the silicon-on-insulated (SOI) wafer. According to the researchers, the metasurface can realize detection of full-Stokes polarization vectors...
TechnologyAzom.com

Creating the Quietest Operating Environments for Electron Microscope

For over two decades, Herzan has facilitated the creation of exceptionally quiet operating environments for end-users and manufacturers of electron microscopes. Herzan continually strives to assist researchers to optimize the quality of data obtained by an electron microscope through developing research-grade environmental solutions to isolate vibrational, acoustic and EMI noise under all ambient lab conditions.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Golang for Machine Learning?

Is Golang the future for building a Machine Learning pipeline? Let’s try building one. Go or Golang was designed at Google in 2007 and is syntactically similar to C, but with memory safety, garbage collection, and structural typing. In addition to its blazingly fast performance, Go, unlike Python, allows for easy concurrency just like in C++ or Java. Concurrency allows multiple programs or algorithms (including those of ML) to be executed asynchronously without affecting the final outcome.
Computersarxiv.org

TransferI2I: Transfer Learning for Image-to-Image Translation from Small Datasets

Image-to-image (I2I) translation has matured in recent years and is able to generate high-quality realistic images. However, despite current success, it still faces important challenges when applied to small domains. Existing methods use transfer learning for I2I translation, but they still require the learning of millions of parameters from scratch. This drawback severely limits its application on small domains. In this paper, we propose a new transfer learning for I2I translation (TransferI2I). We decouple our learning process into the image generation step and the I2I translation step. In the first step we propose two novel techniques: source-target initialization and self-initialization of the adaptor layer. The former finetunes the pretrained generative model (e.g., StyleGAN) on source and target data. The latter allows to initialize all non-pretrained network parameters without the need of any data. These techniques provide a better initialization for the I2I translation step. In addition, we introduce an auxiliary GAN that further facilitates the training of deep I2I systems even from small datasets. In extensive experiments on three datasets, (Animal faces, Birds, and Foods), we show that we outperform existing methods and that mFID improves on several datasets with over 25 points.
EngineeringAzom.com

Researchers Design Very Fast Engine that Works Using Information

Scientists from Simon Fraser University (SFU) have developed an exceptionally quick engine that taps into a new type of fuel—information. The engine has been developed such that it transforms the random jiggling of a microscopic particle into stored energy. The study was published recently in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) and could result in considerable progress in the speed and cost of bio-nanotechnologies and computers.
ChemistryNature.com

Transition behaviors of γ–β/β in V-, Cr-, Mn-doped TiAl alloys

The behavior of γ–β/β0 phase transition in TiAl alloy doped with β stabilizers (V, Cr, Mn) are studied by using the first principles method. It is found that alloying addition as well as anharmonic lattice vibration and disordered atomic occupation contributes to enhance the stability of cubic structure and accordingly introduce the disordered β phase into the high-temperature microstructure. The formation of low-temperature β0 phase originates from not only the stabilization of cubic structure but also the destabilization of tetragonal structure. In particular, the latter is the main reason for the premature precipitation of the hard-brittle β0 phase in the room-temperature microstructure at low nominal doping concentrations. We also find a special doping region in which the γ and the β phases are stable, while the β0 phase is unstable. The existence of this region provides an opportunity for the regulation of the contents of β and β0 phases.
ChemistryEurekAlert

Transferability of surface-functionalized metallic nanoparticles

Toxicity and Challenges in Transferability of Surface-functionalized Metallic Nanoparticles. Announcing a new article publication for BIO Integration journal. In this review the authors Muhammad Arif Asghar, Rabia Ismail Yousuf, Muhammad Harris Shoaib, Muhammad Arif Asghar and Nazish Mumtaz from Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi, Pakistan, University of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan, Food and Marine Resources Research Centre, Pakistan and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University, Karachi, Pakistan discuss toxicity and challenges in transferability of surface-functionalized metallic nanoparticles from animal models to humans.
ComputersAPS physics

Error Mitigation via Verified Phase Estimation

The accumulation of noise in quantum computers is the dominant issue stymieing the push of quantum algorithms beyond their classical counterparts. We do not expect to be able to afford the overhead required for quantum error correction in the next decade, so in the meantime we must rely on low-cost, unscalable error mitigation techniques to bring quantum computing to its full potential. In this paper we present a new error mitigation technique based on quantum phase estimation that can also reduce errors in expectation value estimation (e.g., for variational algorithms). The general idea is to apply phase estimation while effectively postselecting for the system register to be in the starting state, which allows us to catch and discard errors that knock us away from there. We refer to this technique as “verified phase estimation” (VPE) and show that it can be adapted to function without the use of control qubits in order to simplify the control circuitry for near-term implementations. Using VPE, we demonstrate the estimation of expectation values on numerical simulations of intermediate-scale quantum circuits with multiple orders of magnitude improvement over unmitigated estimation at near-term error rates (even after accounting for the additional complexity of phase estimation). Our numerical results suggest that VPE can mitigate against any single errors that might occur; i.e., the error in the estimated expectation values often scale as.
Computersgitconnected.com

Adapter Design Pattern Implementation in Typescript

Adapter design translates one interface to another. In this post, we are going to learn the adapter design pattern and the usage of this design pattern. The adapter design pattern is a structural design pattern. Structural design patterns are concerned with how classes and objects can be composed, to form...
Computersarxiv.org

A Scalable Algorithm for Anomaly Detection via Learning-Based Controlled Sensing

We address the problem of sequentially selecting and observing processes from a given set to find the anomalies among them. The decision-maker observes one process at a time and obtains a noisy binary indicator of whether or not the corresponding process is anomalous. In this setting, we develop an anomaly detection algorithm that chooses the process to be observed at a given time instant, decides when to stop taking observations, and makes a decision regarding the anomalous processes. The objective of the detection algorithm is to arrive at a decision with an accuracy exceeding a desired value while minimizing the delay in decision making. Our algorithm relies on a Markov decision process defined using the marginal probability of each process being normal or anomalous, conditioned on the observations. We implement the detection algorithm using the deep actor-critic reinforcement learning framework. Unlike prior work on this topic that has exponential complexity in the number of processes, our algorithm has computational and memory requirements that are both polynomial in the number of processes. We demonstrate the efficacy of our algorithm using numerical experiments by comparing it with the state-of-the-art methods.
EngineeringNews-Medical.net

Researchers develop graphene-based sensing technology for wearable medical devices

Researchers at AMBER, the SFI Centre for Advanced Materials and BioEngineering Research, and from Trinity's School of Physics, have developed next-generation, graphene-based sensing technology using their innovative G-Putty material. The team's printed sensors are 50 times more sensitive than the industry standard and outperform other comparable nano-enabled sensors in an...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

5 Best Practices for Feature Engineering in Machine Learning Projects

When approaching a new Machine Learning problem, there is no way of knowing from the beginning what the solution would be unless a variety of different experiments are tried and tested. Over time, practitioners have implemented a variety of different techniques to see what has worked and what has not on the majority of Machine Learning projects. From this, we have been able to generate a set of best practices when performing the Feature Engineering step within a Machine Learning pipeline.
PhysicsAPS physics

Quantum Dynamical Characterization and Simulation of Topological Phases With High-Order Band Inversion Surfaces

How to characterize topological quantum phases is a fundamental issue in the broad field of topological matter. From a dimension reduction approach, we propose the concept of high-order band inversion surfaces (BISs), which enable the optimal schemes to characterize equilibrium topological phases by far-from-equilibrium quantum dynamics, and further report the experimental simulation. We show that characterization of a.
Computersarxiv.org

BWCP: Probabilistic Learning-to-Prune Channels for ConvNets via Batch Whitening

This work presents a probabilistic channel pruning method to accelerate Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs). Previous pruning methods often zero out unimportant channels in training in a deterministic manner, which reduces CNN's learning capacity and results in suboptimal performance. To address this problem, we develop a probability-based pruning algorithm, called batch whitening channel pruning (BWCP), which can stochastically discard unimportant channels by modeling the probability of a channel being activated. BWCP has several merits. (1) It simultaneously trains and prunes CNNs from scratch in a probabilistic way, exploring larger network space than deterministic methods. (2) BWCP is empowered by the proposed batch whitening tool, which is able to empirically and theoretically increase the activation probability of useful channels while keeping unimportant channels unchanged without adding any extra parameters and computational cost in inference. (3) Extensive experiments on CIFAR-10, CIFAR-100, and ImageNet with various network architectures show that BWCP outperforms its counterparts by achieving better accuracy given limited computational budgets. For example, ResNet50 pruned by BWCP has only 0.70\% Top-1 accuracy drop on ImageNet, while reducing 43.1\% FLOPs of the plain ResNet50.
Softwaregitconnected.com

Transform the Python IDE Into a DevOps Tool

“DevOps is a set of practices that combines software development (Dev) and IT operations (Ops). It aims to shorten the systems development life cycle and provide continuous delivery with high software quality. DevOps is complementary with Agile software development; several DevOps aspects came from the Agile methodology.” — Wikipedia. The...
CancerNature.com

CircRNA_2646 functions as a ceRNA to promote progression of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma via inhibiting miR-124/PLP2 signaling pathway

MicroRNA-124 (miR-124) has been predicted as a tumor suppressor in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC). However, factors contributing to miR-124 reduction remain unclear. Circular RNAs (circRNAs) are a new family of non-coding RNAs with gene regulatory potential via interacting with miRNAs. We predicted three circRNAs, including CircRNA_14359, CircRNA_2646, and CircRNA_129, that could interact with miR-124 by bioinformatics analysis and determined their expressions in ESCC tissues and adjacent normal tissues. We found that CircRNA_2646 was up-regulated in ESCC, negatively correlated with the expression of miR-124 and positively associated with TNM stage and lymph node metastasis of ESCC. Luciferase reporter assay showed that CircRNA_2646 interacted with miR-124 in ESCC Eca109 and TE-1 cells. Moreover, ectopical overexpression of CircRNA_2646 accelerated cell proliferation, migration, invasion, and epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT), but restoration of miR-124 abrogated these functions and promoted Bcl-2-dependent cell apoptosis. Furthermore, it was found that the oncogene Proteolipid Protein 2 (PLP2) was the target gene of miR-124. In Eca109 and TE-1 cells, restoration of miR-124 decreased the level of PLP2 and inhibited PLP2-induced cell proliferation, migration, invasion, and EMT, but enhanced cell apoptosis. The in vivo study confirmed that CircRNA_2646 promoted ESCC development by repressing miR-124 and activating PLP2. Taken together, we identified that CircRNA_2646 functioned as an inhibitor in miR-124 signaling pathway in ESCC for carcinogenesis and could be a promising target for ESCC therapy.
PhysicsNature.com

Constrained crystals deep convolutional generative adversarial network for the inverse design of crystal structures

Autonomous materials discovery with desired properties is one of the ultimate goals for materials science, and the current studies have been focusing mostly on high-throughput screening based on density functional theory calculations and forward modeling of physical properties using machine learning. Applying the deep learning techniques, we have developed a generative model, which can predict distinct stable crystal structures by optimizing the formation energy in the latent space. It is demonstrated that the optimization of physical properties can be integrated into the generative model as on-top screening or backward propagator, both with their own advantages. Applying the generative models on the binary Bi-Se system reveals that distinct crystal structures can be obtained covering the whole composition range, and the phases on the convex hull can be reproduced after the generated structures are fully relaxed to the equilibrium. The method can be extended to multicomponent systems for multi-objective optimization, which paves the way to achieve the inverse design of materials with optimal properties.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

The Holonomy Inverse Problem

Let $(M,g)$ be a smooth Anosov Riemannian manifold and $\mathcal{C}^\sharp$ the set of its primitive closed geodesics. Given a Hermitian vector bundle $\mathcal{E}$ equipped with a unitary connection $\nabla^{\mathcal{E}}$, we define $\mathcal{T}^\sharp(\mathcal{E}, \nabla^{\mathcal{E}})$ as the sequence of traces of holonomies of $\nabla^{\mathcal{E}}$ along elements of $\mathcal{C}^\sharp$. This descends to a homomorphism on the additive moduli space $\mathbb{A}$ of connections up to gauge $\mathcal{T}^\sharp: (\mathbb{A}, \oplus) \to \ell^\infty(\mathcal{C}^\sharp)$, which we call the $\textit{primitive trace map}$. It is the restriction of the well-known $\textit{Wilson loop}$ operator to primitive closed geodesics.