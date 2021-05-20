The limits of near field immersion microwave microscopy evaluated by imaging bilayer graphene moiré patterns
Near field scanning Microwave Impedance Microscopy can resolve structures as small as 1 nm using radiation with wavelengths of 0.1 m. Combining liquid immersion microscopy concepts with exquisite force control exerted on nanoscale water menisci, concentration of electromagnetic fields in nanometer-size regions was achieved. As a test material we use twisted bilayer graphene, because it provides a sample where the modulation of the moiré superstructure pattern can be systematically tuned from Ångstroms up to tens of nanometers. Here we demonstrate that a probe-to-pattern resolution of 108 can be obtained by analyzing and adjusting the tip-sample distance influence on the dynamics of water meniscus formation and stability.www.nature.com