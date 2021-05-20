newsbreak-logo
The limits of near field immersion microwave microscopy evaluated by imaging bilayer graphene moiré patterns

By Douglas A. A. Ohlberg, Diego Tami, Andreij C. Gadelha, Eliel G. S. Neto, Fabiano C. Santana, Daniel Miranda, Wellington Avelino, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Leonardo C. Campos, Jhonattan C. Ramirez, Cássio Gonçalves do Rego, Ado Jorio, Gilberto Medeiros-Ribeiro
Cover picture for the articleNear field scanning Microwave Impedance Microscopy can resolve structures as small as 1 nm using radiation with wavelengths of 0.1 m. Combining liquid immersion microscopy concepts with exquisite force control exerted on nanoscale water menisci, concentration of electromagnetic fields in nanometer-size regions was achieved. As a test material we use twisted bilayer graphene, because it provides a sample where the modulation of the moiré superstructure pattern can be systematically tuned from Ångstroms up to tens of nanometers. Here we demonstrate that a probe-to-pattern resolution of 108 can be obtained by analyzing and adjusting the tip-sample distance influence on the dynamics of water meniscus formation and stability.

