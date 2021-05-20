newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Covalency does not suppress O formation in 4d and 5d Li-rich O-redox cathodes

By Robert A. House, John-Joseph Marie, Joohyuk Park, Gregory J. Rees, Stefano Agrestini, Abhishek Nag, Mirian Garcia-Fernandez, Ke-Jin Zhou, Peter G. Bruce
Nature.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLayered Li-rich transition metal oxides undergo O-redox, involving the oxidation of the O2− ions charge compensated by extraction of Li+ ions. Recent results have shown that for 3d transition metal oxides the oxidized O2− forms molecular O2 trapped in the bulk particles. Other forms of oxidised O2− such as O22− or (O–O)n− with long bonds have been proposed, based especially on work on 4 and 5d transition metal oxides, where TM–O bonding is more covalent. Here, we show, using high resolution RIXS that molecular O2 is formed in the bulk particles on O2‒ oxidation in the archetypal Li-rich ruthenates and iridate compounds, Li2RuO3, Li2Ru0.5Sn0.5O3 and Li2Ir0.5Sn0.5O3. The results indicate that O-redox occurs across 3, 4, and 5d transition metal oxides, forming O2, i.e. the greater covalency of the 4d and 5d compounds still favours O2. RIXS and XAS data for Li2IrO3 are consistent with a charge compensation mechanism associated primarily with Ir redox up to and beyond the 5+ oxidation state, with no evidence of O–O dimerization.

www.nature.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fermi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Res#Cathode#Rechargeable Batteries#Charged Particles#Black Metal#Emissions Reduction#Case Studies#Covalency#Li Ions#Iridate Compounds#Li2ruo3#Li2ir0 5#Xas#Li2iro3#Na2ruo3#Li Tm Disordering#3d Tm#J P#H Islam#Li Rich Nmc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
News Break
Chemistry
Related
ScienceNature.com

Identification and characterization of a monoclonal antibody blocking the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein–ACE2 interaction

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is an acute pneumonia caused by infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). According to the latest statistics for COVID-19 released by Johns Hopkins University on April 6, 2021, there were 132.45 million confirmed cases and 2.87 million deaths globally. Because COVID-19 has spread as a global pandemic, the development of therapeutics for this disease, such as neutralizing antibodies that can efficiently block SARS-CoV-2 infection, is urgently needed.
ScienceNature.com

Nicotinamide riboside attenuates age-associated metabolic and functional changes in hematopoietic stem cells

With age, hematopoietic stem cells (HSC) undergo changes in function, including reduced regenerative potential and loss of quiescence, which is accompanied by a significant expansion of the stem cell pool that can lead to haematological disorders. Elevated metabolic activity has been implicated in driving the HSC ageing phenotype. Here we show that nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, restores youthful metabolic capacity by modifying mitochondrial function in multiple ways including reduced expression of nuclear encoded metabolic pathway genes, damping of mitochondrial stress and a decrease in mitochondrial mass and network-size. Metabolic restoration is dependent on continuous NR supplementation and accompanied by a shift of the aged transcriptome towards the young HSC state, more youthful bone marrow cellular composition and an improved regenerative capacity in a transplant setting. Consequently, NR administration could support healthy ageing by re-establishing a more youthful hematopoietic system.
ChemistryNature.com

Electrode-induced impurities in tin halide perovskite solar cell material CsSnBr from first principles

All-inorganic lead-free CsSnBr3 is attractive for applications in solar cells due to its nontoxicity and stability, but the device performance to date has been poor. Besides the intrinsic properties, impurities induced from electrodes may significantly influence the device performance. Here, we systematically studied the stability, transition energy levels, and diffusion of impurities from the most commonly used electrodes (Au, Ag, Cu, graphite, and graphene) in CsSnBr3 based on density functional theory calculations. Our results reveal that, whereas graphite and graphene electrodes exhibit negligible influence on CsSnBr3 due to the relatively high formation energies for carbon impurities in CsSnBr3, atoms from the metal electrodes can effectively diffuse into CsSnBr3 along interstice and form electrically active impurities in CsSnBr3. In this case, a significant amount of donor interstitial impurities, such as \(Ag_i^ +\), \(Cu_i^ +\), and \(Au_i^ +\), will be formed under p-type conditions, whereas the Sn-site substitutional acceptor impurities, namely \(Au_{Sn}^{2 - }\), \(Ag_{Sn}^{2 - }\), and \(Cu_{Sn}^{2 - }\), are the dominant impurities, especially under n-type conditions. In particular, except for \(Au_i^ +\), all these major impurities from the metal electrodes act as nonradiative recombination centers in CsSnBr3 and significantly degrade the device performance. Our work highlights the distinct behaviors of the electrode impurities in CsSnBr3 and their influence on the related devices and provides valuable information for identifying suitable electrodes for optoelectronic applications.
WildlifeNature.com

The genome of Nautilus pompilius illuminates eye evolution and biomineralization

Nautilus is the sole surviving externally shelled cephalopod from the Palaeozoic. It is unique within cephalopod genealogy and critical to understanding the evolutionary novelties of cephalopods. Here, we present a complete Nautilus pompilius genome as a fundamental genomic reference on cephalopod innovations, such as the pinhole eye and biomineralization. Nautilus shows a compact, minimalist genome with few encoding genes and slow evolutionary rates in both non-coding and coding regions among known cephalopods. Importantly, multiple genomic innovations including gene losses, independent contraction and expansion of specific gene families and their associated regulatory networks likely moulded the evolution of the nautilus pinhole eye. The conserved molluscan biomineralization toolkit and lineage-specific repetitive low-complexity domains are essential to the construction of the nautilus shell. The nautilus genome constitutes a valuable resource for reconstructing the evolutionary scenarios and genomic innovations that shape the extant cephalopods.
ScienceNature.com

Revealing the activation mechanism of autoinhibited RalF by integrated simulation and experimental approaches

RalF is an Arf GEF from Legionella pneumophilia, the bacterium that causes severe pneumonia. In its crystal structure, RalF is in the autoinhibited form. A large-scale domain motion is expected to lift the autoinhibition, the mechanism of which is still unknown. Since RalF is activated in the presence of the membrane, its active structure and the structure of the RalF-Arf1 complex could not have been determined experimentally. On the simulation side, it has been proven that classical Molecular Dynamics (MD) alone is not efficient enough to map motions of such amplitude and determine the active conformation of RalF. In this article, using Molecular Dynamics with excited Normal Modes (MDeNM) combined with previous experimental findings we were able to determine the active RalF structure and the structure of the RalF-Arf1 complex in the presence of the membrane, bridging the gap between experiments and simulation.
PhysicsNature.com

Femtosecond control of phonon dynamics near a magnetic order critical point

The spin-phonon interaction in spin density wave (SDW) systems often determines the free energy landscape that drives the evolution of the system. When a passing energy flux, such as photoexcitation, drives a crystalline system far from equilibrium, the resulting lattice displacement generates transient vibrational states. Manipulating intermediate vibrational states in the vicinity of the critical point, where the SDW order parameter changes dramatically, would then allow dynamical control over functional properties. Here we combine double photoexcitation with an X-ray free-electron laser (XFEL) probe to control and detect the lifetime and magnitude of the intermediate vibrational state near the critical point of the SDW in chromium. We apply Landau theory to identify the mechanism of control as a repeated partial quench and sub picosecond recovery of the SDW. Our results showcase the capabilities to influence and monitor quantum states by combining multiple optical photoexcitations with an XFEL probe. They open new avenues for manipulating and researching the behaviour of photoexcited states in charge and spin order systems near the critical point.
ChemistryNature.com

Electrochemical ammonia synthesis via nitrate reduction on Fe single atom catalyst

Electrochemically converting nitrate, a widespread water pollutant, back to valuable ammonia is a green and delocalized route for ammonia synthesis, and can be an appealing and supplementary alternative to the Haber-Bosch process. However, as there are other nitrate reduction pathways present, selectively guiding the reaction pathway towards ammonia is currently challenged by the lack of efficient catalysts. Here we report a selective and active nitrate reduction to ammonia on Fe single atom catalyst, with a maximal ammonia Faradaic efficiency of ~ 75% and a yield rate of up to ~ 20,000 μg h−1 mgcat.−1 (0.46 mmol h−1 cm−2). Our Fe single atom catalyst can effectively prevent the N-N coupling step required for N2 due to the lack of neighboring metal sites, promoting ammonia product selectivity. Density functional theory calculations reveal the reaction mechanisms and the potential limiting steps for nitrate reduction on atomically dispersed Fe sites.
ChemistryNature.com

Ionic gate spectroscopy of 2D semiconductors

Reliable and precise measurements of the relative energy of band edges in 2D semiconductors are needed to determine band gaps and band offsets, as well as to establish the band diagram of devices and heterostructures. However, commonly employed techniques such as optical studies and scanning tunnelling microscopy need to be accompanied by modelling for quantitative results. Over the last decade, ionic gate spectroscopy has emerged as a technique that can quantitatively determine the relative alignment of band edges of 2D semiconductors directly from transport measurements. The technique relies on the extremely large geometrical capacitance of ionic gated devices that, under suitable conditions, enables a change in gate voltage to be directly related to a shift in chemical potential. Here, we present an overview of ionic gate spectroscopy and illustrate its relevance with applications to different 2D semiconductors and their heterostructures.
ComputersNature.com

Power of data in quantum machine learning

The use of quantum computing for machine learning is among the most exciting prospective applications of quantum technologies. However, machine learning tasks where data is provided can be considerably different than commonly studied computational tasks. In this work, we show that some problems that are classically hard to compute can be easily predicted by classical machines learning from data. Using rigorous prediction error bounds as a foundation, we develop a methodology for assessing potential quantum advantage in learning tasks. The bounds are tight asymptotically and empirically predictive for a wide range of learning models. These constructions explain numerical results showing that with the help of data, classical machine learning models can be competitive with quantum models even if they are tailored to quantum problems. We then propose a projected quantum model that provides a simple and rigorous quantum speed-up for a learning problem in the fault-tolerant regime. For near-term implementations, we demonstrate a significant prediction advantage over some classical models on engineered data sets designed to demonstrate a maximal quantum advantage in one of the largest numerical tests for gate-based quantum machine learning to date, up to 30 qubits.
ChemistryPhys.org

Reaction kinetics drive chiral nanocrystal formation in tellurium atoms

A team of researchers from Ernest Orlando Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, the University of California, Berkeley, the University of Birmingham, Edgbaston, the University of Washington and the Kavli Energy NanoScience Institute has found that reaction kinetics are the factors that drive chiral nanocrystal formation in tellurium atoms. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes preparing Te crystals in different ways and then watched what happened to them under a microscope. Inna Popov with the Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, has published a Perspectives piece in the same journal issue outlining recent research into the means by which chiral compounds form chiral crystal shapes and also gives an overview of the work done by the team in this new effort.
Nature.com

Eliminating base-editor-induced genome-wide and transcriptome-wide off-target mutations

The fusion of CRISPR–Cas9 with cytidine deaminases leads to base editors (BEs) capable of programmable C-to-T editing, which has potential in clinical applications but suffers from off-target (OT) mutations. Here, we used a cleavable deoxycytidine deaminase inhibitor (dCDI) domain to construct a transformer BE (tBE) system that induces efficient editing with only background levels of genome-wide and transcriptome-wide OT mutations. After being produced, the tBE remains inactive at OT sites with the fusion of a cleavable dCDI, therefore eliminating unintended mutations. When binding at on-target sites, the tBE is transformed to cleave off the dCDI domain and catalyses targeted deamination for precise base editing. After delivery into mice through a dual-adeno-associated virus (AAV) system, the tBE system created a premature stop codon in Pcsk9 and significantly reduced serum PCSK9, resulting in a ~30–40% decrease in total cholesterol. The development of tBE establishes a highly specific base editing system and its in vivo efficacy has potential for therapeutic applications.
ScienceNature.com

Reduced resilience of terrestrial ecosystems locally is not reflected on a global scale

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 88 (2021) Cite this article. Global climate change likely alters the structure and function of vegetation and the stability of terrestrial ecosystems. It is therefore important to assess the factors controlling ecosystem resilience from local to global scales. Here we assess terrestrial vegetation resilience over the past 35 years using early warning indicators calculated from normalized difference vegetation index data. On a local scale we find that climate change reduced the resilience of ecosystems in 64.5% of the global terrestrial vegetated area. Temperature had a greater influence on vegetation resilience than precipitation, while climate mean state had a greater influence than climate variability. However, there is no evidence for decreased ecological resilience on larger scales. Instead, climate warming increased spatial asynchrony of vegetation which buffered the global-scale impacts on resilience. We suggest that the response of terrestrial ecosystem resilience to global climate change is scale-dependent and influenced by spatial asynchrony on the global scale.
ChemistryPhys.org

A material keyboard made of graphene

Researchers at ETH Zurich have succeeded in turning specially prepared graphene flakes either into insulators or into superconductors by applying an electric voltage. This technique even works locally, meaning that in the same graphene flake regions with completely different physical properties can be realized side by side. The production of...
ChemistryNature.com

Metal-organic framework membranes with single-atomic centers for photocatalytic CO and O reduction

The demand for sustainable energy has motivated the development of artificial photosynthesis. Yet the catalyst and reaction interface designs for directly fixing permanent gases (e.g. CO2, O2, N2) into liquid fuels are still challenged by slow mass transfer and sluggish catalytic kinetics at the gas-liquid-solid boundary. Here, we report that gas-permeable metal-organic framework (MOF) membranes can modify the electronic structures and catalytic properties of metal single-atoms (SAs) to promote the diffusion, activation, and reduction of gas molecules (e.g. CO2, O2) and produce liquid fuels under visible light and mild conditions. With Ir SAs as active centers, the defect-engineered MOF (e.g. activated NH2-UiO-66) particles can reduce CO2 to HCOOH with an apparent quantum efficiency (AQE) of 2.51% at 420 nm on the gas-liquid-solid reaction interface. With promoted gas diffusion at the porous gas-solid interfaces, the gas-permeable SA/MOF membranes can directly convert humid CO2 gas into HCOOH with a near-unity selectivity and a significantly increased AQE of 15.76% at 420 nm. A similar strategy can be applied to the photocatalytic O2-to-H2O2 conversions, suggesting the wide applicability of our catalyst and reaction interface designs.
ChemistryPhys.org

Observing individual atoms in 3D nanomaterials and their surfaces

Atoms are the basic building blocks for all materials. To tailor functional properties, it is essential to accurately determine their atomic structures. KAIST researchers observed the 3D atomic structure of a nanoparticle at the atom level via neural network-assisted atomic electron tomography. Using a platinum nanoparticle as a model system,...
GoogleNature.com

The impact of surface treatment in 3-dimensional printed implants for early osseointegration: a comparison study of three different surfaces

3D printing technology has been gradually applied to various areas. In the present study, 3D-printed implants were fabricated with direct metal laser sintering technique for a dental single root with titanium. The 3D implants were allocated into following groups: not treated (3D-None), sandblasted with a large grit and acid-etched (3D-SLA), and target-ion-induced plasma-sputtered surface (3D-TIPS). Two holes were drilled in each tibia of rabbit, and the three groups of implants were randomly placed with a mallet. Rabbits were sacrificed at two, four, and twelve weeks after the surgery. Histologic and histomorphometric analyses were performed for the evaluation of mineralized bone-to-implant contact (mBIC), osteoid-to-implant contact (OIC), total bone-to-implant contact (tBIC), mineralized bone area fraction occupancy (mBAFO), osteoid area fraction occupancy (OAFO), and total bone area fraction occupancy (tBAFO) in the inner and outer areas of lattice structure. At two weeks, 3D-TIPS showed significantly higher inner and outer tBIC and inner tBAFO compared with other groups. At four weeks, 3D-TIPS showed significantly higher outer OIC than 3D-SLA, but there were no significant differences in other variables. At twelve weeks, there were no significant differences. The surface treatment with TIPS in 3D-printed implants could enhance the osseointegration process in the rabbit tibia model, meaning that earlier osseointegration could be achieved.
HealthNature.com

Heterologous vaccination regimens with self-amplifying RNA and adenoviral COVID vaccines induce robust immune responses in mice

Several vaccines have demonstrated efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 mediated disease, yet there is limited data on the immune response induced by heterologous vaccination regimens using alternate vaccine modalities. Here, we present a detailed description of the immune response, in mice, following vaccination with a self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) vaccine and an adenoviral vectored vaccine (ChAdOx1 nCoV-19/AZD1222) against SARS-CoV-2. We demonstrate that antibody responses are higher in two-dose heterologous vaccination regimens than single-dose regimens. Neutralising titres after heterologous prime-boost were at least comparable or higher than the titres measured after homologous prime boost vaccination with viral vectors. Importantly, the cellular immune response after a heterologous regimen is dominated by cytotoxic T cells and Th1+ CD4 T cells, which is superior to the response induced in homologous vaccination regimens in mice. These results underpin the need for clinical trials to investigate the immunogenicity of heterologous regimens with alternate vaccine technologies.
CancerNature.com

Use of omeprazole, the proton pump inhibitor, as a potential therapy for the capecitabine-induced hand-foot syndrome

Hand-foot syndrome (HFS), also known as palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia (PPE), is a major side effect of capecitabine. Although the pathogenesis of HFS remains unknown, some studies suggested a potential involvement of inflammation in its pathogenesis. Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) have been reported to have anti-inflammatory effects. In this study, we investigated the ameliorative effects of omeprazole, a PPI on capecitabine-related HFS in mice model, and a real-world database. Repeated administration of capecitabine (200 mg/kg, p.o., five times a week for 3 weeks) increased fluid content, redness, and tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-α substance of the mice hind paw. Co-administration of omeprazole (20 mg/kg, p.o., at the same schedule) significantly inhibited these changes induced by capecitabine. Moreover, based on the clinical database analysis of the Food and Drug Administration Adverse Event Reporting System, the group that has used any PPIs had a lower reporting rate of capecitabine-related PPE than the group that has not used any PPIs. (6.25% vs. 8.31%, p < 0.0001, reporting odds ratio (ROR) 0.74, 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.65–0.83). Our results suggest that omeprazole may be a potential prophylactic agent for capecitabine-induced HFS.
Physicschemistryworld.com

Acidity of a single hydroxyl group measured with atomic precision for first time

The acidity of single hydroxyl groups on a metal oxide surface has been determined for the first time using non-contact atomic force microscopy (AFM) and a hydroxyl-functionalised tip.1 With the new setup, researchers in Austria, Germany and the Czech Republic were able to directly assess the proton affinity of individual sites by probing the strength of their hydrogen bonds with the tip. ‘The indium oxide surface we investigated has four different oxygen atoms with different reactivity, which means we can study the proton affinity of four oxygen atoms in one experiment,’ says Margareta Wagner at TU Wien. She believes that this kind of experiment could one day be used to tailor the chemical reactivity of solids atom-by-atom.
Chemistrypv-magazine.com

Exploring defects in a solid-state electrolyte

Though solid-state batteries have caught the attention of the energy storage industry, their commercial application has so far been very limited, and there is a wealth of different potential materials to replace the liquid electrolytes used in today’s lithium-ion batteries in various stages along the path of scientific investigation and potential commercialization.