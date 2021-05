CADILLAC — They came on Wednesday to celebrate another milestone in the remarkable life of former Lake City resident John Arquilla. Arquilla turned 103 years old on Wednesday. Friends and family members from Lake City, including Pastor Jan Jasperse and husband Tom of the Lake City First Presbyterian Church, where John remains the oldest living member, and other church members formed a birthday caravan. The caravan was led by some of the area fire trucks and emergency vehicles, lights flashing in honor of the occasion.