When Edinburgh’s new fire chief steps into the role Monday, he should have no trouble adjusting. John Henderson, a native of the town, has been active with the Edinburgh Fire Department for the entirety of his career, which started Jan. 5, 1993. During the last 20 years of that time, Henderson has also worked at the Franklin Fire Department, and was Franklin’s fire chief for three years before he resigned the post in 2015 to spend more time with his family.