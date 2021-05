Formula 1 is rejigging its 2021 calendar following the announcement of new travel restrictions for Turkey as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We were all looking forward to racing in Turkey but the travel restrictions in place have meant we are not able to be there in June,” said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, in a statement. “I want to thank the promoter and authorities in Turkey for all of their efforts in recent weeks.”