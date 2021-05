The 2021 NSIC Baseball Tournament bracket is set as regular season play concluded on Sunday. The top eight teams in the final regular season standings will participate in the tournament, which will have a two-week format. The tournament will begin on May 13-14 with a best of three game series hosted by the top four seeds (one 9-inning game Thursday and Friday with a second 9-inning game if necessary on Friday). The remaining four teams move forward to a four-team double elimination tournament in Sioux Falls hosted by Augustana University May 19-21, 2021.