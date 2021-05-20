NOTICE - BID SOLICITED The N...

newsbreak-logo
New Castle News
 19 hours ago

NOTICE - BID SOLICITED. The Neshannock Township School District is requesting bids for Gasoline and Diesel Fuel for the 2021-2022 school year. Email jdimuccio@ ntsd.org for additional information. Bids will be received no later than 9:00 A.M. on Monday, June 14, 2021. The Board reserves the right to reject any, all, or any parts of bids.

