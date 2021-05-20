Local Events

newsbreak-logo
Marietta Times
 19 hours ago

¯ Ohio Valley Educational Service Center Governing Board will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. today at Lori’s Restaurant, 17020 McConnelsville Road, Caldwell. ¯ The May regular meeting of the Frontier Local School Board is scheduled for 7 p.m. today in the Frontier High/Middle School media center. ¯ Rural...

Marietta Times

Scout Me In

CALDWELL — Scouts, their leaders and the many volunteers who have supported local youth in the last year were celebrated recently in a dinner and awards ceremony for the Muskingum Valley Council and River Trails District. “We’re all doing this for our kids; this belongs to everybody,” said Jeremy Jacobs,...
Marietta Times

‘Lite’ returns for Rivers, Trails and Ales fest this year

With coronavirus health restrictions lightening, the invitation to celebrate the outdoors and local brews is back on in a “lite” way. Last year would have marked the 10th annual Rivers, Trails and Ales Festival. Then a pandemic curbed those plans. This year, RTA Lite will offer a place marker, before...
Thrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Marietta Times

Operation Blue Sky held

Law enforcement officers from Washington and Wood counties participated in a parade of blue lights, “Operation Blue Sky,” Saturday night to honor fellow officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. “We’re doing this event to honor those police officers that have been killed in the line of...
Marietta Times

Local donor registers children for reading program

In a stroke of generosity, a local donor, who wished to remain anonymous, has donated enough money to register each child on Marietta Community Foundation’s current waiting list for the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Recently, the Foundation published an article about a donation from Kiwanis of Marietta, where 25 local...
Marietta Times

Lafayette Hotel has long history as Rotary meeting place

The Marietta Rotary Club has been meeting at the Lafayette Hotel for the 100 years that the club has been active, and members of the club say it is because of the history, convenience and good accommodations. Daneka Hedges, Marietta Rotary Club president, said the Marietta Rotary Club started in...
Marietta Times

Rotary celebrates 100 years of projects and looks to future

Throughout its 100 year history, the Marietta Noon Rotary Club has participated in dozens of projects, both locally and internationally. ¯ Laura Miller, membership chair and chair of the 100-year centennial celebration, said for the first 50 or so years, the main project was fundraising for scholarships. “They were fundraising...
Marietta Times

Putnam Elementary Closing Makes Staff Reminisce

Closing after this school year. ∫ New attendance zones have been drawn out by Marietta City Schools, and current Harmar and Putnam students will be attending either Phillips or Washington Elementary Schools. With Harmar Elementary School and Putnam Elementary School closing down with the recent consolidation of Marietta Schools, educators...
Marietta Times

4-H Club News

In every CARTEENS meeting, special goals are discussed among teammates to improve and enrich the program and members. In the meeting for March 10, 2021, CARTEENS members voted for new officers and discussed the Teen Instructor Award Nominations. In the officer’s election, Julia Hartline was elected for the office of president, while Megan Beaver was chosen for the vice president. Furthermore, Melina Matics was nominated as the historian, Felicity Schmidt volunteered to be the news reporter, and Lindsey Hartline was appointed as the recording secretary, lastly Emma Bauerbach serves at the community service officer. In addition to electing officers, Kathryn Hartline, the program coordinator, discussed the Teen Instructor Award Nominations with the group. Hartline explained that each member of CARTEENS will have the ability to win various awards such as gift cards, award plaques, and possibly a scholarship by completing leadership activities throughout the year. The three levels of achievement encourage teens to increase their leadership skills and grow in knowledge of traffic safety through research and training.
Marietta Times

Summer Youth Camp slated

The past year brought us many difficulties and changes, including not being able to hold 4-H camps in person. Washington County 4-H is planning to host a modified version of typical summer camps for youth in kindergarten through ninth grade. OSU Extension will be offering five camps this year, including three single day camps and two multi-day, day camps. Four of the camps will be held at Camp Hervida near Waterford and one camp will be held at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Please see below for the dates and camp specific information.
Marietta Times

Community to mourn those lost to COVID

Local Marietta businesses are coming together to host a community memorial event later this month to give people an opportunity to mourn the passing of beloved friends or family members. By displaying a photo and written eulogy of loved ones, community members will have the opportunity to pay their respects...
WTAP

Washington County Republican Party holds Lincoln Day Dinner

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Republican Party held its annual Lincoln Day Dinner at the Marietta Shriners Club on Friday. Washington County Commissioner Charlie Schilling was the emcee of the event. During the dinner, attendees heard a speech from keynote speaker Bob Paduchik, the chairman of the Ohio...
Marietta Times

Fifth Grade Students Simulate Ellis Island Trip

Fifth grade students in Bethany Colvin’s class at Washington Elementary School went through an Ellis Island Simulation on Friday in Marietta. Students in the simulation were given a passport with a new identity as well as a luggage tag. Then, teachers simulated a boat ride, turning on and off the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Saunders joins Ohio Southeast Economic Development team

MARIETTA – Stacey Saunders as has been named the new project assistant for Ohio Southeast Economic Development. Saunders is an experienced teacher and training specialist with a history of project management and facilitation. Prior to joining the OhioSE team, Saunders taught high school science courses including biology, environmental science, and anatomy amd physiology for five years in Ohio and Illinois before transitioning to the role of training specialist at Broadspire Inc. where she facilitated employee-training courses and developed an internal mentorship program.
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Waterfront Restaurants In Ohio

With beautiful weather often comes the desire to get yourself outside to enjoy it. After all, this is Ohio. You never know exactly how long it will last, so you have to make the most of it while you can. One of the best places to soak up some rays is grabbing a bite to eat at a beautiful, waterfront location.
Marietta Times

Lang to serve as WSCC commencement speaker

Local business leader and entrepreneur Damian Lang will address the Washington State Community College (WSCC) class of 2021 at its commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Marietta College Dyson Baudo Recreation Center. Lang was born and raised in Waterford, Ohio. After high school, he set his sights on...
Marietta Times

WSCC offers basic academy

This fall, those seeking to become law enforcement officers will have the chance through the Peace Officer Basic Academy at Washington State Community College. Dr. Jona Hall, dean of transfer and public services at WSCC, said through the academy, a person will learn everything they need to know to become a law enforcement officer to patrol the streets.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Marietta’s Ciara Space signs with The Herd

MARIETTA — Marietta High senior Ciara Space is used to being busy. Along with her high school academics, Space attended Washington State Community College the past two years and will graduate with an associates degree. Athletically, Space trains around 15 hours a week, including running 300 miles during the summer time. All of her hard work should help ease the transition into a student-athlete at the collegiate level.
yadkinripple.com

Coleman wins Greek Award at Marietta College

MARIETTA, OHIO — Marietta College’s Chasten Coleman, of Yadkinville, was recently given a Greek Award for the 2020-21 academic year. Coleman, a graduate of Forbush High School, received the Living the Ritual. This award is given to the Greek member who exemplifies their chapter’s values and principles and encourages others to do the same.