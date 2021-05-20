10 Ways IoT Can Help Environmental Sustainability

Climate change is one of the greatest threats to our wellbeing, yet the industry that is devoted to keeping us healthy is also still one of the largest contributors to the problem. If the healthcare sector was a country, it would be the fifth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, accounting for around 4% of global CO2 emissions, which is more than aviation or the shipping industry. While many in the healthcare industry have started to turn to renewable energy sources, that is only one piece of the puzzle, and to some extent, is the ‘low hanging fruit’ of sustainability. Solving issues such as reducing emissions across entire patient pathways or supply chains and limit the waste of natural resources are far more challenging. So, what else can the healthcare industry do to realize a world that is not limited to being healthy or sustainable, but one that is both healthy and sustainable?