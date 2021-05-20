Biometrics and Mobile Apps: Reducing Friction with a Focus on Security
As we've seen lately, most apps that require authentication are leaning toward allowing built-in mobile biometrics to gate logins once users have confirmed their credentials one time. This trend will only continue as on-device biometric scanners become more prevalent on devices. With Apple's FaceID and future TouchID improvements and Android improvements like Samsung's built-in iris scanners, the future of biometrics in the mobile paradigm is bright.