newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Biometrics and Mobile Apps: Reducing Friction with a Focus on Security

hackernoon.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we’ve seen lately, most apps that require authentication are leaning toward allowing built-in mobile biometrics to gate logins once users have confirmed their credentials one time. This trend will only continue as on-device biometric scanners become more prevalent on devices. With Apple’s FaceID and future TouchID improvements and Android improvements like Samsung’s built-in iris scanners, the future of biometrics in the mobile paradigm is bright.

hackernoon.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biometric Authentication#Mobile Devices#Apps Services#Iphone#Pin#Imageware Authenticator#Ir#Mitm#Seamless Biometrics Apis#Leverage Biometrics#Multimodal Biometrics#On Device Biometrics#Mitigating User Friction#Stand Alone Devices#Android Improvements#Hardware#Android Phones#Social Complexity#Communication
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Mobile Apps
News Break
Starbucks
Related
Cell Phones9to5Mac

Comment: What’s the best email app for iPhone? [Updated for 2021]

Email, like calendars, is something that is very personal. Over the years, email has morphed from a way to send electronic letters to turning into the digital hub of all we do online. Your Facebook account is tied to an email. Your Amazon account is tied to an email. Everything is tied to your email, so the app we choose matters. What’s the best email app for iPhone? Read on to find out.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Messaging apps ranked by privacy: Facebook Messenger, Zoom and more

With iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 Apple notably added new tracking transparency policies for app developers and publishers to follow, in an effort to help the average user understand just how much private data their favorite apps are collecting from them. In addition, developers are now required to first ask...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Checkout Made Safe And Seamless: How Heslo Pay's Biometric Security Is Redefining E-Commerce

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the digital renaissance, new technologies have emerged that have redefined the way both businesses and consumers go about their lives and processes. As the world navigates a new societal landscape with a heavier reliance on technology, both individuals and businesses have raised growing concerns regarding security and speed. Consumers require security and peace of mind when it comes to payments; businesses require speed and streamlined processes to encourage conversions. Historically, the two have yet to coexist in harmony, until now. Introducing Heslo Pay; the only passwordless one-click checkout button leveraging biometric security to ensure a safe and seamless checkout process for all parties.
Cell Phonespymnts.com

Mobile Banking App

The Mobile Banking App Playbook: Customization As A Key To Meeting Banking Customers’ Expectations, a PYMNTS and Entersekt collaboration, draws insights from a census-balanced survey of 2,581 United States consumers to identify why banking customers are dissatisfied with mobile app authentication measures. The Playbook examines what goes into creating more personalized mobile banking app authentication experiences and offers a roadmap to help financial institutions address these issues.
Cell Phoneshackernoon.com

Turning Your Website Into A Mobile App Really Fast With React Native

Every day more and more people spend their time on mobile platforms, especially when it comes to shopping and entertainment. Successful companies such as Amazon that initially launched only a website, but now they have also established their mobile presence. There are 7,950,000,000+ mobile users around to world, and If...
ComputersMacworld

Apple releases critical iOS 14.5.1, macOS 11.3.1 security updates

Apple on Monday released updates for iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, watchOS 7.4, and macOS 11.3, which contain critical security patches that should be installed immediately. We’ve seen these types of fixes in other recent updates and can’t stress how important it is to update. Update 5/5: Apple also released iOS...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

12 Time- And Budget-Friendly Tips For Updating Your Business’ Mobile App

If they’re to compete with their larger counterparts, small businesses must provide customers with the range of services they’ve come to expect—and that includes a well-functioning mobile app. Building a well-designed mobile app from the ground up can be a resource-intensive process, leaving smaller businesses with limited time and budget room when it comes time to update it with new features.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

How to Develop a Business Plan For a Mobile App

If you’re starting or trying to grow your mobile app business, you need a business plan. Your plan is essential if you want to raise money for your company. But also, the right plan helps you develop the optimum strategy to grow your business. Your Mobile App Business Plan. So,...
Cell Phonesdevprojournal.com

Incognia Launches Location Identity Solution for Mobile App Developers

Location identity company Incognia announced the launch of its Developer Edition, a free version of Incognia’s mobile fraud prevention solution for mobile app developers. The offering allows mobile developers to add frictionless fraud prevention to fintech and mcommerce apps, enabling superior UX design and account security within their apps. Developers...
TechnologyPhandroid

How Are Evolving Sportsbook Mobile Apps in 2021?

It is as exciting as it is convenient to place your bets while you’re on the go. Digital gambling has never been easier with the ever more evolving mobile applications. Mobile operators know how important it is to keep upgrading sportsbooks in regard to interface, design, speed, market availability so they can provide smooth online wagering. And some do it really well! However, there are other factors that can affect the user’s betting experience apart from virtual flexibility. Attractive perks like generous welcome packages, promos and bonuses can definitely sway the user into downloading one app or another.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Météo Paris app review: advanced weather reporting mobile app 2021

Climate change and global warming has led to significant changes in weather conditions. It is of paramount importance to monitor weather conditions in various parts of the world especially when traveling or organizing an outdoor event. CARDIWEB has successfully managed to develop a Paris weather info app that is tailored...
Softwarethepaypers.com

Researchers develop Bitcoin security app to make crypto more secure

Researchers at the MSU‘s College of Engineering have showcased the Bitcoin Security Rectifier, an app that addresses cryptocurrency vulnerabilities. Bitcoin Security Rectifier can introduce a middleman that Bitcoin omits by design. Users often don’t know this, and app developers aren’t necessarily forthcoming with the information. As the lead researcher says, more than 90% of users are unaware of whether their wallet is violating the decentralised design principle, based on the results of a user study. And if an app violates this principle, it can be a huge security risk for the user.
Cell Phonesfinextra.com

Sberbank rolls out new mobile app for investors

Sber has launched a new mobile app for retail investors called SberInvestor, replacing the Sberbank Investor product. Contemporary user experience trends were used to design the new app, ensuring that it is convenient to use and works efficiently. SberInvestor has been updated to include the opportunities presented by Sber’s technical...
Cell Phonesthreatpost.com

Qualcomm Chip Bug Opens Android Fans to Eavesdropping

A malicious app can exploit the issue, which could affect up to 30 percent of Android phones. A vulnerability in a 5G modem data service could allow mobile hackers to remotely target Android users by injecting malicious code into a phone’s modem – gaining the ability to execute code, access mobile users’ call histories and text messages, and eavesdrop on phone calls.
Cell PhonesHouston Chronicle

New Kall8 Mobile App for Easier Account Management

SEATTLE (PRWEB) May 12, 2021. Kall8 announced the release of its new mobile app, now available on the Google Play Store and Apple Store, to help customers take their business phone services mobile with Kall8. Customers can now track calls, update call routing, send and receive text messages, and manage their business phone services within the Kall8 app.
Cell Phonesbattlegroundblog.com

Benefits of Mobile Healthcare Apps

Scroll down to know about the most popular services that you are likely to see in a healthcare app and also unveil the top benefits of M-health apps in the healthcare industry. The outlook towards the healthcare industry has changed drastically in recent times. The increasing penchant for smartphones has...
Cell Phonestelecompetitor.com

How Bascom Got 80 Percent of Subscribers To Adopt Its Mobile App

“We were started in 1906 by rural residents who were being neglected by national providers and didn’t want to be left behind. We’ve persevered for 115 years by looking out for each other and our local community. We are industry and local leaders in technology.”. This is how Nate Brickner,...